Ed Sheeran’s ‘Autumn Variations’ Bonus Album, Recorded Inside Fans’ Homes, Is Out Now

After a lot of teasing from Ed Sheeran, the live edition of his new album Autumn Variations has released onto streaming platforms today (October 2), as reported by Billboard. The record was recorded in fans’ houses, which definitely provided everlasting memories for them.

The 14-track live album mirrors the studio version of Autumn Variations, which dropped on September 29. The videos for all the performances will debut on YouTube at 1 p.m. ET on October 2.

In the one-minute teaser for the so-called “Fan Living Room Sessions,” an emotional fan greets an unexpected Sheeran at her home before he enters and starts laying down tunes. One of the other fans was told they were getting “a package with some limited merch.” Sheeran himself showed up.

In a recent interview with CBS Mornings, the singer explained why he decided to skip out of promotional singles and videos for his newest album. In part, he wants to let go of expectations and let the album as a whole, speak for itself.

“Each record before, I’ve done, like all the big going and doing all these radio interviews, and going on the late-night shows, and doing all this stuff,” Sheeran said. “The record, there’s not even a single for it. There’s not a music video. I’m just putting it out.”

It really all comes down to what Sheeran is comfortable with. He further explained, “I want to put out an independent record. Also, like, I’ve had 12, 13 years of being a pop star and having the pressure of ‘it has to sell this week one, you have to have this hit single, you have to have this.’ And part of me goes, ‘Why?’”

