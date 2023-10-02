Mariah Carey Unveils 2023 Merry Christmas One and All! Tour Dates

Pop hitmaker Mariah Carey is reviving her annual holiday tour for 2023. Announced today (October 2), her Merry Christmas One and All! live extravaganza will kick off next month.

Beginning on November 15 with a performance in Highland, California, the trek will make its way to 13 cities across North America. Carey will wrap up her Merry Christmas One and All! Tour with a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 17.

Carey’s 2022 leg of her Merry Christmas One and All! Tour marked her first time back on the live stage since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans who attend this year’s set of dates can expect to hear a mix of holiday classics and seasonal-appropriate originals, including Carey’s trademark hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Multiple pre-sales for select dates will begin on October 4 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale that starts on October 6 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. Fans can choose from various ticketing options, including VIP packages

A complete list of Merry Christmas One and All! Tour dates can be found below. Additional information on the tour and ticketing options can be found by visiting Mariah Carey’s official website.

November 15 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Casino

November 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

November 21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

November 24 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

November 27 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

November 29 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

December 1 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

December 3 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

December 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

December 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

December 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

December 15 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

December 17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Photo by Gotham/Getty Images