Eddie Van Halen’s Seven-Figure Donation to At-Risk Public Schools: “Transformative”

The late legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen has left an even-figure donation in the name of musical education for at-risk schools that officials are calling “transformative.”

The “substantial” donation was made by the musician in his will to support the music education organization known as the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation.

The donation will help the nonprofit continue its mission by supporting music education in at-risk public schools in the United States.

The foundation posted a statement on its website thanking the late guitarist for the undisclosed sum. And according to the foundation, Van Halen spent more than a decade working closely with them to support its mission and to help students achieve their dreams of musical education.

The nonprofit will now have the resources to fill requests from a number of schools thanks to the donation, which is also described as “a meaningful percentage of [Van Halen’s] estate.”

“Eddie’s support and friendship over the years meant the world to us and to his fans,” said Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation President and CEO, Felice Mancini. “His passion for music and our work created a strong bond, which is evident in his extraordinary bequest.

“To know how much our foundation meant to Eddie is intensely humbling and gratifying to all of us,” they continued, “and we know that Eddie’s family is confident that his powerful legacy and values live on through our efforts.”

In a similar fashion, Eddie’s prolific musician son, Wolfgang Van Halen, will also continue in his father’s footsteps with the organization. He’s already donated the proceeds of his track “Distance” to the organization. That song was a tribute to his father.

“Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation and the work they do for music education was always something that was important to my father,” said Wolfgang. “I am incredibly proud to help facilitate this donation as he wished.

“Mr. Holland’s Opus are champions for our musicians of the future and it is my privilege to continue supporting that mission and carrying on my pop’s legacy.”

The foundation was originally started in 1996 by composer Michael Kamen. For more information, visit Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation.

Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images