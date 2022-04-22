Carrie Underwood Shares New Single “Crazy Angels” Ahead of New Album ‘Denim & Rhinestones’

When it comes to country music, few names, if any, are as big as Carrie Underwood.

That’s why when the singer shares a new song, we listen—immediately!

Underwood’s new track is called, “Crazy Angels,” and it’s out today (April 22). Check it out below.

The new song will appear on Underwood’s forthcoming album, Denim & Rhinestones, which is set to drop on June 10.

“Crazy Angels” features a classic guitar riff and the artist singing about being “one of those crazy angels” with a “sweet heart” and a “wild side.” She has a “tilted halo with a neon shine.”

The new single comes on the heels of two more released by the artist: “Ghost Story” and the album’s title track, “Denim & Rhinestones.”

Underwood performed “Ghost Story” at the recent Grammy Awards, where she won her 8th Grammy. She also shared a video performance of the song at the recent CMT Awards, stunning fans.

“I think this whole album ended up being a big reflection of me as a person and as an artist,” said Underwood of her new LP in a statement.

The forthcoming new album is the first since Underwood released her first Christmas album, My Gift, in 2020, and her first gospel album, My Savior, in 2021.

“We cover a lot of ground on this album,” added Underwood. “We have a lot of songs that have a bit of a ‘throwback’ feel, but they sound super fresh. I grew up listening to so many different kinds of music and that is extremely evident in this body of work.”

Underwood continued, “These are musical influences that are all in me and work their way out, and I just decided this time not to get in their way.”

Underwood shared the new album cover on Instagram a few weeks ago, writing: “I can’t wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for Denim & Rhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET! 💜💎 #DenimAndRhinestones“

Underwood, who wrote 11 of the 12 songs on her upcoming LP, has also shared the track list for the new album, which you can check out below.

“You have these things that are great on their own and then you put them together and they just fit,” she adds. “That’s how this album feels.”

Fans can check Underwood out live at her upcoming Las Vegas residency at the Resorts World Theatre from May 11 through 21. She is also slated to headline the Stagecoach Festival on April 30.

1. “Denim & Rhinestones”

2. “Velvet Heartbreak”

3. “Ghost Story”

4. “Hate My Heart”

5. “Burn”

6. “Crazy Angels”

7. “Faster”

8. “Pink Champagne”

9. “Wanted Woman”

10. “Poor Everybody Else”

11. “She Don’t Know”

12. “Garden”