Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation Sets Record of $20 Million at 20th Anniversary Gala

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Shawn Carter Foundation, which was established by Jay-Z and his mother Gloria Carter back in 2003, organized a gala in New York City on Friday, July 14. The event successfully generated an impressive $20 million, which will be dedicated to supporting individuals encountering socioeconomic challenges in pursuing higher education at postsecondary institutions. The foundation provides scholarship funds for over 200 low-income students in the US.

The recipients of support from the Shawn Carter Foundation are high school and college-age students who face hardship and challenges that get in the way of them continuing their education. These individuals come from diverse backgrounds, with the organization believing that every student deserves the opportunity to pursue higher education despite their challenges.

As part of the fundraising efforts, they received a generous $10 million legacy donation from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Adding to the support, Jack Dorsey made his annual contribution with an additional $2 million donation. In attendance at the gala were several guests including A$AP Ferg, Kelly Rowland, Lil Uzi Vert, DJ Khaled, Tyler Perry, Corey Gamble, Tinashe, Tina Knowles, Roger Goodell, Robinson Cano, and other guests in business, sports, and entertainment profiles.

Celebrating her husband, Beyoncé was also in attendance at the special event, showing her support on Instagram by posting several pictures of herself and their daughter Blue Ivy dressed in Gala attire.

Jay Z recently made headlines after the Brooklyn Public Library unveiled an immersive exhibition titled “The Book of HOV,” dedicated to exploring his remarkable and diverse career. The captivating exhibition showcases his numerous achievements, iconic memorabilia professional and personal wise, and ventures in business and philanthropy.

Through their website, the exhibition stated they are showcasing, “thousands of archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet on Jay-Z’s professional life.”

(Photo Credit: Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )