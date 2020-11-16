Wolfgang Van Halen debuts “Distance,” a powerful new song dedicated to his father Eddie Van Halen, accompanied by an emotional video filled with home movies of the two through the years.

Released by the younger Van Halen under the name Mammoth WVH (a nod to an early incarnation of the Van Halen band), the music video will tug at your heartstrings with its intimate peek into the musical and familial bond he shared with the guitar great, who passed away last month from cancer at the age of 65.

Eddie sits with two-month old Wolfgang at the piano in one scene and, in another, stares in awe at one of Ed’s guitars. His mother, Valerie Bertinelli, appears throughout and shot most of the home movies.

Musically, “Distance” mines from the early ‘00s hard rock style Wolfgang undoubtedly absorbed while growing up, accented by backing vocal harmonies that, as you would expect, nail the trademark VH sound. Wolfgang wrote the song while his father was battling cancer and performed all the instruments on the recording.

I’m so happy/ You found a place

That’s better for you/ Than this rock we’re living on

I’m so nervous/ Don’t know my place

A life without you/ I’m not ready to move on

No matter what the distance is I will be with you

No matter what the distance is you’ll be ok

The song is available via all digital service providers here: https://found.ee/MammothWVH.

“As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I’d miss him. While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life,” Wolfgang said in a statement.

Wolfgang Van Halen (photo credit: Travis Shinn)

Wolfgang is donating his portion of all proceeds from “Distance” to Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, which donates musical instruments to those in need, a charity his father supported through the years.

Make sure you watch all the way to end for a hold back the tears moment for Eddie’s heartfelt father to son phone message to Wolfgang. “I’m so happy to have you as my son. I’m so proud of you. I love you so much.”