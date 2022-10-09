Eddie Vedder Covers The Cure’s 1987 Hit “Just Like Heaven”

Closing out a brief run of shows with his band Earthlings, Eddie Vedder ended their final show on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas at Dolby Live at Park MGM with a cover of The Cure’s Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me hit “Just Like Heaven.”

Wrapping up a set list of songs, including tracks off Vedder’s third solo album Earthling, released earlier in 2022, the Pearl Jam frontman channeled The Cure for the encore.

Before jumping into The Cure’s 1987 classic, Vedder told the crowd about the “wild” dance parties he and his wife Jill would hold in their garage during the COVID lockdown.

“I will always have great memories of those incredible dance parties,” Vedder told the crowd. “The kids would come in and check on us and kind of get embarrassed and have to leave, but we had a fucking blast. We ended up getting disco lights and smoke machines.”

Vedder added, “This song [‘Just Like Heaven’} is one of the ones that we would play. We’ve never played it before. We only played it about an hour ago right before we came out, but we’re gonna try it now.”

Vedder and the Earthlings, featuring guitarist Andrew Watt, multi-instrumentalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, played their first show in more than seven months at Vedder’s Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California on Oct. 1—Vedder also joined Stevie Nicks for a rendition of her 1981 Tom Petty-penned hit “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” during her Ohana set. The band also played a second show in Paso Robles, California on Oct. 5.

Set lists were blended with Earthling material, Pearl Jam songs, including “Porch,” “I Got ID,” and “Rearviewmirror,” and more covers of songs by Prince, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and George Harrison.

