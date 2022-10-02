Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Duet on “Stop Dragging My Heart Around” at Ohana Fest

Eddie Vedder joined Stevie Nicks on her 1981 hit “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” on day two of his Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California on Sept. 30.

Before going into the track, Nicks spoke about Tom Petty, who wrote the song along with fellow Heartbreaker and co-writer Mike Campbell, and gave it to the Fleetwood Mac singer for her 1981 solo debut, Bella Donna, and how it became the biggest hit of her career.

Released in 1981, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” which was also recorded with Petty and the Heartbreakers and was the only track on Bella Donna that Nicks didn’t have a hand in writing, peaked at No. 3 on the American Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for six weeks.

Breaking into the song midway through the first verse, Vedder joined on stage to take on Petty’s side of the vocals for the duet and danced around with Nicks during the solo.

Along with a selection from her solo catalog and Fleetwood Mac favorites, Nicks also performed her recent reinterpretation of Buffalo Springfield’s 1966 classic “For What It’s Worth.”

Vedder also kicked off the Ohana festival joining The Alive’s set on Sept. 29 on the band’s cover of Pearl Jam’s “Mind Your Manners.”

Photo: Eddie Vedder (Jason Kempin/FilmMagic); Stevie Nicks (Primary Wave)