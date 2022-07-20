Eddie Vedder’s “Throat Was Left Damaged” After Being Out In European Heat Wave

The heat wave that is sweeping across the northern hemisphere has been a hot topic as of late. The latest to publically feel the sting of these soaring temperatures is Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist, Eddie Vedder.

After an outdoor performance in Paris, Vedder’s vocal cords were “left damaged” by the “heat, dust, and smoke” from the wildfires ravaging France. In a statement posted on July 20 via Twitter, the band confirmed that Vedder has sought medical attention but has not yet recovered. Pearl Jam subsequently canceled their show that was scheduled for the evening of July 20 in Vienna, Austria.

“As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play,” the band said. “There’s just no throat available at this time… So very, very deeply sorry.”

Read the full statement from the band below.

To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged.

He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered. This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved. Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend…

As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time… So very, very deeply sorry. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you for understanding. Pearl Jam.

Recent reports from weather officials and authorities have indicated record-breaking temperatures and wildfires all across Europe this summer. Nearly 80 square miles in Gironde, France, were consumed by fires, and London’s fire service reportedly saw its busiest day since World War II. “This is not normal — these are exceptional times,” London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan told BBC news.

