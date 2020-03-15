Sunday, March 15, 2020
Home News Best New Music
NewsBest New MusicHome Featured Post

Eileen Ivers Shows Poetic Side in Latest Album

Brad Curry

-

For Eileen Ivers, music is a way to touch people’s soul and she often does so without even saying words, but with a violin.

She has combined the two worlds of violin and poetic songwriting in latest album ‘Scatter the Light.’

“As a violinist, the world of instrumental music is a very familiar one, but I’ve always loved the emotion the fiddle can exude in song, to help further the connection between heart and lyrics. It is said that the violin is the closest sound to the human voice, but it still cannot sing actual words.” 

The 11-track album is one that is personal for Ivers, who used her heart to help guide her through the entire creative process. While Ivers says that music is a lot like math, with set rules and patterns, there’s also something to say when it comes to letting your emotions take over. This is ultimately what Ivers allowed herself to do in this record.

“As a lifelong fan of poetry, melody, and passion in original music, I enthusiastically jumped into the deep end, and have written three songs and five instrumentals in order to thematically summarize the sentiment in my new album, which reflects upon positive aspects of life and human nature, and finding moments of joy and gratitude…even in light of life’s struggles.”

The songs themselves are intended to move audiences in ways that only she can. Songs like “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” the famed Christmas song, is a fan favorite. Other tracks like “Shine,” “Hold My Hand,” and “Leap of Faith” are also on Ivers set list during her performances, but possibly the most important song in this collection is “You Are Strong.” “A friend’s horrific story of her traumatic event of sexual assault moved me to use her incredible words which were already in a song-like prose to co-write the song with her. This brings her wish to encourage all victims of violence/abuse to speak their truth.”

The Emmy nominated violinist has a lot on her plate this spring, as she travels across the country, making stops in Colorado, California, New Jersey, and even Alaska! To stay up to date on all things surrounding Ivers, visit her eileenivers.com.

‘Scatter the Light’ is available on streaming platforms everywhere today!

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Home Featured Post

Writer’s Room: Madison Kozak Makes Her Resolutions

American Songwriter -
0
I hate resolutions but they can be one solid way to set your intentions for the year. I come from Lindsay, a...
Read more
Home Featured Post

Leigh Nash ‘Get Happy’ on New EP, Re-records “Kiss Me,” and Readies a Sixpence None the Richer Reunion

Tina Benitez-Eves -
0
The last scene in Judy hit close to home for Leigh Nash. Drawn and defeated, Judy Garland's breathtaking...
Read more
Behind The Song

Behind the Song: Burt Bacharach, “Make It Easy On Yourself”

David Freeland -
0
For many, “Make It Easy on Yourself” (1962) remains one of the most emblematic songs in the canon of Bacharach and David, a lush creation of orchestrated melodrama that points toward a new sophistication within 1960s pop music as a whole. For Bacharach, too, the creation of “Make It Easy” represented a pivotal moment: It was one of the first sessions upon which he was given freedom to produce (even if, on the original single’s label, he only received an “arranged by” credit).
Read more

Popular Posts

Behind The Song: “Hurdy Gurdy Man” by Donovan

Paul Zollo -
0
"Songwriters tend to look for a world that will improve." --Donovan It’s one of those magical, beloved songs...

What Are The Top 30 Bob Dylan Songs of All Time?

Behind the Song: Indigo Girls, “Change My Heart”

Larkin Poe Woman Up “She’s a Self Made Man”

Daily Discovery: Olivia Bandy Releases Heartfelt Track About Home Ahead of...