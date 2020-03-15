For Eileen Ivers, music is a way to touch people’s soul and she often does so without even saying words, but with a violin.

She has combined the two worlds of violin and poetic songwriting in latest album ‘Scatter the Light.’

“As a violinist, the world of instrumental music is a very familiar one, but I’ve always loved the emotion the fiddle can exude in song, to help further the connection between heart and lyrics. It is said that the violin is the closest sound to the human voice, but it still cannot sing actual words.”

The 11-track album is one that is personal for Ivers, who used her heart to help guide her through the entire creative process. While Ivers says that music is a lot like math, with set rules and patterns, there’s also something to say when it comes to letting your emotions take over. This is ultimately what Ivers allowed herself to do in this record.

“As a lifelong fan of poetry, melody, and passion in original music, I enthusiastically jumped into the deep end, and have written three songs and five instrumentals in order to thematically summarize the sentiment in my new album, which reflects upon positive aspects of life and human nature, and finding moments of joy and gratitude…even in light of life’s struggles.”

The songs themselves are intended to move audiences in ways that only she can. Songs like “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” the famed Christmas song, is a fan favorite. Other tracks like “Shine,” “Hold My Hand,” and “Leap of Faith” are also on Ivers set list during her performances, but possibly the most important song in this collection is “You Are Strong.” “A friend’s horrific story of her traumatic event of sexual assault moved me to use her incredible words which were already in a song-like prose to co-write the song with her. This brings her wish to encourage all victims of violence/abuse to speak their truth.”

The Emmy nominated violinist has a lot on her plate this spring, as she travels across the country, making stops in Colorado, California, New Jersey, and even Alaska! To stay up to date on all things surrounding Ivers, visit her eileenivers.com.

‘Scatter the Light’ is available on streaming platforms everywhere today!