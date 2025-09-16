Ella Langley Reveals Her Idea of Love in Emotional Lead-up To “Nicotine” Performance During Morgan Wallen Tour Stop

With Morgan Wallen’s I’m The Problem tour coming to an end, the country star traveled to Edmonton, Canada, for one last performance. Promising an unforgettable night, fans packed the arena to celebrate alongside Wallen. But even before the singer took the stage, Ella Langley received the opportunity to open the night. Thrilled to pump up the crowd before Wallen came out, Langley offered a few of her hit songs. But just before performing “Nicotine”, she decided to pause her set to discuss her thoughts on true love.

Although focused on expanding her career in country music, Langley, apparently, was on the search for love. When looking out at the crowd, she stated, “Do I have anybody in love with somebody else out there tonight? Do I have anybody looking for love out there tonight? Alright, for those of you who are in love with somebody, you can sing this song to them.”

While knowing there were more than a few couples in the crowd, Langley wished them well. That was until she added, “We’re jealous, everyone here.”

Ella Langley Explains What Love Looks Like To Her

Langley paused for a moment to gather her thoughts before revealing what she believed true love looked like. “To me, love is everything. It’s passionate, it’s honest, it’s hardworking. It’s forgiveness. I’m looking for that.”

Not rushing into a relationship, Langley knew it would happen at the right moment as she concluded, “Somebody that I just know is my person.”

With a video of Langley’s speech landing on TikTok, fans also shared their thoughts on love. “Miss Ella, I do believe a whole bunch of us are looking for the very same thing. When you find your person, he will be the most lucky man. Blessings in all you do.” Another fan continued, “I appreciate Ella’s reflective perspective on love – make her music more rich and beautiful.”

Although they were never officially together, one fan poked fun at the rumor surrounding Langley and Riley Green. Thanks to their duet on “You Look Like You Love Me”, rumors surrounding the two singers. And according to a fan, “Riley was a fool to let her go.”

In the end, Langley’s message was simple – love takes time, but when it’s real, it’s worth the wait.



