Ella Langley Is “So Grateful” for Her Past Self Following Break From Touring

Country singer Ella Langley’s star rose rapidly in 2024 with the viral success of her Riley Green duet “You Look Like You Love Me,” followed by the solo single “Weren’t for the Wind.” The Hope Hull, Alabama native, 26, secured her place among country music’s modern-day queens, taking home five trophies at this year’s 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards. However, all of that briefly came to a halt in August when Langley announced she was canceling her remaining shows for the month in an effort to heal “mind, body and heart.” Now that it’s September, she is back and ready to give it her all onstage again. The ACM’s reigning New Female Artist of the Year opened up about the unexpected break during her recent headlining set at the Confluence Music Festival in Madison, Illinois.

Ella Langley Gets Vulnerable

On Sunday (Sept. 7) Ella Langley took the stage at the World Wide Technology Raceway for her first show in a month. As she prepared to perform her song “Girl You’re Taking Home,” the “Don’t Mind If I Do” singer had someone to thank first.

“Every day that I wake up, I know I’m doing the thing that I’m supposed to be doing, and I’m so grateful for that,” she said. “And also what I’m grateful for is, the past version of myself… Recently, over my break, one of my biggest takeaways from it was, I’m so grateful for her. I’m so grateful for the girl that went through those things, went through that situation. Because now, I’m the woman that I am because of her.”

Despite all the strides she’s made, Langley said she still leaves room to “let that girl come out for a second” when she performs “Girl You’re Taking Home.”

“Get the why’s out of the way,” she said. “So I can be the woman that is standing here in front of you.”

She’s Back on the Road

While Ella Langley hasn’t specified the reasons behind her touring break, the country singer wrote in an Aug. 11 Instagram post that she had “been fighting sickness and feeling more run down than ever.”

“Sometimes we have to listen when our bodies and hearts are telling us to slow down,” she wrote.

