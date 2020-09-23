Ellis Paul Unpacks His Storyteller’s Suitcase on ‘Basic Folk’ Podcast

From podcast host Cindy Howes

Ellis Paul on Basic Folk! The one and only. This has been a long time coming. The Maine born musician is famous for helping establish the “Boston Songwriter Sound” in the late ’80s, ’90s and 2000s. He grew up on a potato farm and became a national track star, which earned him a scholarship to Boston University. Paul started learning and playing guitar after an injury sidelined him. He began seeking out open mics in the city and came across Club Passim in Harvard Square, Cambridge, where he now holds the record of the most shows played there ever. We talk about the early days, playing over 200 shows a year, Woody Guthrie, living with Dupuytren Syndrome and how that has affected his playing.

He’s been a favorite of mine for a long time and it was great to be able to prepare for this interview and listen to all his songs again, including his latest album The Storyteller’s Suitcase. We talk about a couple of standouts on that album including a song where he explains the afterlife to his 5-year-old daughter. Oof.

Listen to Ellis Paul’s song “I Ain’t No Jesus” below and find out more about the Basic Folk podcast here.