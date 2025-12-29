Elton John Reveals Exciting News About Plans to Release New Music in 2026; “Step Into Christmas” Reaches New Peak on UK Singles Chart

Elton John may have retired from touring in 2023, but the British pop-rock legend continues to have a busy music career. John recently shared a video holiday message with members of his Rocket Club fan club in which he reflected on his eventful 2025. He also revealed that he has some cool upcoming plans.

Videos by American Songwriter

“It’s been a fantastic year for me,” Elton noted, after wishing fans a Merry Christmas. “I had two number-one albums in the British charts, which I never had before. ‘Step Into Christmas’ is again in the Top 10 as I speak. And I want to thank you for all your loyalty and your continued support. It means so much to me.”

[RELATED: Elton John Celebrates New US and UK Sales Milestones for His Classic Holiday Song “Step Into Christmas”]

Regarding his live performances, John pointed out, “I’ve done 11 private shows this year, which has kept me in good stead. I’m in great voice, and I enjoy playing with the band and on my own.”

Elton then revealed details about plans he has for new music in 2026.

“I’ll be going to the studio next April to make a record,” he revealed. “But I’ve already made one, which is fantastic. So I’m teasing you with that one.”

John also mentioned the one confirmed 2026 concert he has on his schedule.

“I’m playing Rock in Rio in September, he said. “Wow! Who would’ve thought.” As previously reported, Elton’s headlining set at the famed festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is scheduled for September 7.

Incidentally, “Step Into Christmas,” John’s popular 1973 holiday tune, has just reached its highest position ever on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart. It currently sits at No. 7, after previous peaking at No. 8 in 2019 and 2020.

More About John’s 2025 Highlights

The two albums by Elton that topped the U.K. chart in 2025 were his 2017 hits compilation Diamonds and his new collaboration with Brandi Carlile, Who Believes in Angels?

Diamonds spent a week at No. 1 in January after limited-edition versions of the album were released that month. Who Believes in Angels?, meanwhile, was released in April 2025 and debuted at No. 1 on the Official Albums Chart. It also spent a week at the top of the tally.

As for “Step Into Christmas,” a few days before the single reaching its new highest U.K. chart position, John celebrated the fact that the song had been certified platinum in the U.S. and four-times platinum in the U.K.

John Recently Discussed Plans for a New Album

Meanwhile, Elton discussed his potential plans for a new album during an interview with Variety published in November 2025.

John said he was preparing to start writing some new songs with longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin. He also reported that he’s planning to collaborate on the next album with Andrew Watt, who produced Who Believes in Angels? and co-wrote all of that record’s tunes with John, Taupin, and Carlile.

“I’ve got seven new lyrics from Bernie, and … they’re really, really good,” Elton revealed. “[S]o I can’t wait to go in the studio with Andrew and just write and see what happens.”

John also explained that he wanted this next album to be more contemporary sounding than Who Believes in Angels?, which was influenced by Carlile’s love of Elton’s 1970s-era work.

“The album with Brandi, it’s a timeless record, but it’s not of its time,” John maintained. “We just wanted to make a record that we loved, with great songs. That was a yesterday record, and it was fantastic. But there is a part of me that wants to do a much more commercial record and do more Bernie Taupin songs that are more of today than yesterday.”

It’s not clear whether the album John spoke about with Variety is the one he’s already finished or the one he’s planning to start recording in April.

(Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for RRHOF)