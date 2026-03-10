Stage Musical Based on John Mellencamp’s Classic Song “Jack & Diane” to Premiere This Fall

A new jukebox musical featuring the songs of John Mellencamp is hitting the stage. The production is bringing to life the story of his characters Jack and Diane, and is set to premiere this fall in Ogunquit, Maine. The show, titled Small Town, will open on October 1 at Ogunquit Playhouse and run through November 1.

In addition to Mellencamp providing the music, the stage production features a book by Naomi Wallace. It also features direction and choreography by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall. The cast will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the musical go on sale starting Tuesday, March 17, at OgunquitPlayhouse.org.

According to an official description of the show, Small Town focuses on Jack and Diane. They are “two star-crossed lovers refusing to let the world break them or bury their youthful fire.” Jack wants to be a football star. But in order to fulfill his dreams, he must leave the small Indiana town where he and Diane grew up. That’s something she isn’t sure she wants to do.

The description further notes that the production takes place during the 1980s. It depicts “a multigenerational community at a crossroads, making tough choices in a desperate bid for a better life.”

Among the classic Mellencamp tunes featured in the musical are “Hurts So Good,” “Lonely Ol’ Night,” and, of course, “Small Town” and “Jack & Diane.”

“Jack & Diane” appeared on Mellencamp’s chart-topping 1982 album American Fool. The song became his only No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. It spent four weeks atop the chart I October 1982.

More About the ‘Small Town’ Musical

Mellencamp discussed his plans for a musical based on his song “Jack and Diane” as far back as 2018. In an interview with NBC’s Today in December of that year, John reported plans to mount the song as a musical. “Every problem that this country’s going through today is in that musical,” he said.

He added, “My ambitions are set very high. As close to [John] Steinbeck as we can get it—in today’s world, with these two kids.”

According to Playbill.com, Marshall has been attached to the project at least since 2019.

She said in a statement, “I’m honored … to bring this beautiful and uplifting story of a resilient community to the historic [Ogunquit] Playhouse. With John’s unforgettable music and John and Naomi’s poetic words, we look forward to presenting the first production of this compelling new musical.”

Marshall won Tony Awards for Best Choreography for Wonderful Town in 2004, The Pajama Game in 2006, and Anything Goes in 2011.

Meanwhile, the theater’s executive artistic director Bradford Kenney said in a statement, “Ogunquit Playhouse has a storied legacy of debuting world and American premieres, and we take immense pride in fostering new works alongside world-class artists.”

“We are thrilled to continue that tradition this season with a powerful new musical from the legendary John Mellencamp and Naomi Wallace. Under the visionary direction of three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall, this production brings the heart of the American ‘small town’ to life.”

He added, “We cannot wait for our audiences to experience the story of Jack and Diane this October, and to hear Mellencamp’s iconic hits reimagined for the stage by this incredible creative team.”

About Mellencamp’s First Stage Musical

Mellencamp also collaborated with famed horror author Stephen King and award-winning producer-songwriter-musician T Bone Burnett. Their project was a Southern Gothic-themed musical called Ghost Brothers of Darkland County. The production debuted in April 2012 at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta.

The show also toured the U.S. and Canada in 2013 and 2014.

