Elvis Costello, Rod Stewart “Feud” Over Queen’s Jubilee “Sweet Caroline” Performance

Rod Stewart and Elvis Costello have apparently diffused their online spat over the recent Platinum Jubilee celebration honoring the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

The online “feud” started when Costello called the Jubilee concert, which also featured headliners Elton John, Diana Ross, and Queen, “shite” and singled out Stewart’s performance of Neil Diamond’s 1969 hit “Sweet Caroline.”

At a recent show in Glasgow, Scotland, Costello, 67, reportedly shared his feeling about the recent concert for the Queen. “I was in Brighton the other night when the Jubilee was happening,” he told the audience, according to a report in the U.K. tabloid The Mirror. “But the show was good, wasn’t it? Wasn’t it? No, it was shite.”

He then reportedly took jabs at Rod Stewart, who performed “Sweet Caroline” along with his 1983 song “Baby Jane.”

“I mean, I know you all love him and he’s one of yours and everything, but Rod what the fuck?” said Costello. “I must say, listen we all have bad nights vocally, but for fuck’s sake, sweet fucking Caroline. Are you fucking kidding me? I mean I’ve been in show business 45 years, so I do know a thing or two. How is it that nobody suggested Rod sing ‘You Wear It Well?’”

Dear Elvis @elviscostello, yes my voice was rough cos of Covid. I apologise , I though it better it to make an appearance rather than let everyone down so sorry 😞

By the way where’s your hair gone mate ?????

Sir Rod — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) June 12, 2022

Stewart quickly took to Twitter to respond to Costello’s remarks. “Dear Elvis Costello, yes my voice was rough ‘cos of COVID,” said Stewart. “I apologize. I thought it better it to make an appearance rather than let everyone down so sorry. By the way, where’s your hair gone mate? Sir Rod.”

Costello also commented that Diana Ross should have performed some Supremes hits like “You Keep Me Hanging On” and “Living In Shame,” for the royal occasion.

“Listen, Diana Ross had a whole playlist of songs that would have fit the occasion: ‘You Keep Me Hanging On’, ‘I’m Living In Shame,’” said Costello. “I’m not saying ‘Love Child.’ You never heard it from me.”

Dear Lord Stewart. You know I love you. Think the Queen would have loved “You Wear It Well” or even “Hot Legs”As to gigs, I had a stinker the other night in Liverpool. They come and go, like hair, which I keep sewn in my hat. Up The Republic. Elvis O.rrible B.loody E.erbet — Elvis Costello (@ElvisCostello) June 12, 2022

Taking to social media, Costello said his original comment was taken out of context in the original report. “If you read my actual remark, it [was] about the wrong-headed idea of asking Sir Rod [to] pass up ‘You Wear It Well’ to lead a fucking singalong,” said Costello, who also clarified his comments on Ross and called the report “typical Mirror shite.” He added, “Ms. Ross is deity. Have some damn respect. I was joking about the many uncomfortable choices that were overlooked.”

He later responded to Stewart, laughing the whole feud off. “Dear Lord Stewart, you know I love you,” said Costello. “Think the Queen would have loved ‘You Wear It Well’ or even ‘Hot Legs.’ As to gigs, I had a stinker the other night in Liverpool. They come and go, like hair, which I keep sewn in my hat. Up The Republic. Elvis O.rrible B.loody E.erbet.”

Photo: Elvis Costello (Mark Seliger); Rod Stewart (Jeff J Mitchell)