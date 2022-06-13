Coldplay Brings Out Kelly Rowland for a Cover of Destiny Child’s “Independent Women”

Coldplay is currently on tour in support of their latest album, Music Of The Spheres. The colossal world tour is well underway and the band has brought out a number of guests to join them along the way.

The list of special guests so far has included Bruce Springsteen and Kylie Minogue across their two New Jersey shows and Lupe Fiasco in Chicago. While playing in Atlanta on Saturday night, Coldplay added Georgia’s own Kelly Rowland to the mix for a cover of Destiny Child’s “Independent Women, Pt. 1.”

Frontman Chris Martin cozied up to Rowland on the mid-stadium satellite stage for the number saying, “This is how it’s really done, this is true, professional brilliant music.”

Together they launched into a stripped-down version of the track that was first recorded by the iconic girl group for the 2000 film adaptation of Charlie’s Angels. The track later appeared on Destiny Child’s 2001 album Survivor, where it found renewed success atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 11 consecutive weeks. Watch the acoustic performance below.

The group is slated to complete their U.S. run of the tour in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday (June 14). The tour will then shift gears over to Europe where they will undergo and sprawling run of dates for most of July and August before heading to South America.

Photo by James Marcus Haney / Atlantic Records