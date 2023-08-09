Elvis’ Granddaughter, Riley Keough, Discusses Relationship with Priscilla Presley: “Things with Grandma Will be Happy”

Riley Keough, the eldest granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, is opening up about Elvis’ estate, as well as her relationship with her grandmother. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Keough revealed that she was pitted against Priscilla after her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died on January 12, 2023.

Videos by American Songwriter

Lisa Marie’s cause of death was a “sequelae of a small bowel obstruction” caused by scar tissue that developed after the singer-songwriter underwent bariatric surgery several years earlier, according to an autopsy report

“When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives. Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out, and the floor had melted from under us,” Keough told the outlet.

RELATED: Priscilla Presley and Granddaughter Riley Keough Officially Reach Settlement Over Lisa Marie’s Trust

“Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it’s complicated,” Keough continued. “We are a family, but there’s also a huge business side of our family. So I think that there was clarity that needed to be had.”

Priscilla Presley, 78, announced the death of her 54-year-old daughter, Lisa Marie, in January. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said in a statement. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Keough, who recently starred in Amazon‘s musical drama miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six, revealed to the outlet that she and grandmother Priscilla Presley had issues concerning the estate, but she now feels “clarity” regarding their relationship. “Things with Grandma will be happy,” Keough said

“They’ve never not been happy,” she added. “There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything’s going to be how it was.”

Keough also discussed her grandmother’s attachment to Elvis’ estate. “It’s very important to her… He was the love of her life,” Keough stated. “Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy. That’s her whole life.”

Sofia Coppola has written and directed a biopic of Priscilla Presley’s life for A24, which is simply called Priscilla, which stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi and will be released on October 27.

Priscilla Presley Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Neflix / Riley Keough Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images