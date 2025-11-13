Elvis Presley Once Asked for a Guitar Lesson From This Country Icon: “He’d Sit Right in Front of Me Watching My Hands, Just Soaking It Up”

Though he’s a rock icon, Elvis Presley made his love of country music known. Hailing from Memphis, there was really no escaping the influence of Southern sounds. He infused the music he grew up hearing into his own work, covers, and even the company he kept. One time, after he had already earned his unparalleled fame, he asked a country artist for a guitar lesson. Find out which country Great caught the King’s ear below.

Elvis Presley’s Guitar Lesson From Country Icon Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell had a storied career as a musician. From session work to his solo material, Campbell was more than a country singer; he was an enviable musician across the board.

One artist who envied Campbell was, surprisingly, Presley. It’s only surprising given that it’s hard to imagine Presley looking up to anyone. Though he wasn’t shy about extending grace to other musicians, it’s hard to imagine him feeling a lack of talent in the presence of anyone.

Nevertheless, Presley once asked Campbell to teach him how to play guitar the “Campbell” way.

Presley’s Love of Campbell

Campbell and Presley crossed paths often. Campbell even played a role in Presley’s career, playing on some of his tracks and even singing demos for The King.

“Glen was absolutely a tremendous fan of Elvis,” Campbell’s former manager once said. “Elvis wasn’t that much older, but Elvis was a star by the time Glen was doing sessions.”

“Elvis had more charisma in his little finger than everybody else put together,” Campbell himself added before he died in 2017. “What d’you call it? Electricity. And he was a handsome guy.”

While much has been made of Campbell’s love of Presley, the feeling was mutual. This is evidenced by Presley once asking the country icon for some guitar tips.

“Elvis loved guitar players,” Campbell once said. “He’d sit right in front of me watching my hands, just soaking it up.” He added elsewhere, “Elvis would call me up to his suite when he was in town, and we’d just sit around and pick. He always wanted to hear that fast stuff I did.”

Fans have long admired the same sort of thing about Campbell as Presley did. Campbell’s guitar playing was superb, adding timeless intrigue to his many hits. If anything, Presley’s vouching for Campbell only makes our fandom of the late, great country singer stronger. Revisit one of Campbell’s greatest hits, “Gentle On My Mind”, below.

