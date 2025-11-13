3 Iconic Female Artists Who Hit No. 1 in 1995 for Multiple Weeks

Hold on, we’re getting an alert. Yes, they’re saying that there is a new petition on social media that needs your signature. If it gets 1,000,000 signatures by Friday, then the country will turn back the calendars and make it 1995 again. Ready to add your John Hancock?

Of course, that’s a joke. But if you could go back to 1995, would you? Yes? In one heartbeat? Us, too! Yes, the year in the middle of the 90s was great. One of the reasons that was so was the music. Below, we wanted to highlight three iconic female artists who hit No. 1 in 1995 for multiple weeks.

“Waterfalls” by TLC from ‘CrazySexyCool’ (1995)

Not only did the all-girl trio of TLC enjoy a No. 1 hit with their iconic 1995 track “Waterfalls”, but they garnered a second one earlier that same year with the release of “Creep”. Indeed, TLC was one of the most successful groups of the 90s, thanks to those songs as well as others later in the decade, like “No Scrubs”. What a powerhouse trio!

“Take A Bow” by Madonna from ‘Bedtime Stories’ (1994)

Madonna proved her Hall of Fame status in the 1980s, but the calendar turning over to a new decade didn’t stop her from achieving high marks in the 90s. And in 1995, she got yet another No. 1 song thanks to the performance of her 1994 tune, “Take A Bow”. It’s a mellower offering for the Queen of Pop, but it’s one that sticks in your brain nevertheless.

“Fantasy” by Mariah Carey from ‘Daydream’ (1995)

Like TLC, Mariah Carey enjoyed seeing her name hit the top spot on the Hot 100 twice in 1995. It happened first with her single “Fantasy” and then again with her track with Boyz II Men, “One Sweet Day”. You can’t talk 90s music without mentioning Mariah Carey, who has more No. 1 singles than any act in history not named The Beatles.

Photo via Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic