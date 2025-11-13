No Matter How Many Years Pass, These 3 Songs From 1972 Will Never Be Forgotten

When it comes to music, the 1970s just might have been the best time to be alive. Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, Led Zeppelin, the Grateful Dead, The Rolling Stones, and so many other phenomenal acts populated the airwaves on a frequent basis. Consequently, some of the greatest songs of all time were created, specifically in 1972. With that in mind, no matter how many years pass, these three songs from 1972 will never be forgotten.

“Rocket Man” by Elton John

Elton John is already one of the most successful solo acts of all time, and he will go down in history as such. As a result of his icon status, the masses will remember the bulk of John’s catalog for years and years to come, and one of the songs they will certainly remember is his 1972 single “Rocket Man”.

Released in the United States in April of 1972, “Rocket Man” peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. Though what folks seemingly remember this song for is its elegance, elaborateness, and soulful touch. It keeps people intrigued, singing along, and will seemingly continue to do so for quite some time.

“You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon

What is one of the most famous diss tracks of all time? Carly Simon‘s 1972 single, “You’re So Vain”, of course. Ever since its release, this single has reminded duped lovers that they are better off single. Its thematic resonance is seemingly going nowhere, because as long as people have toxic and failed relationships, which will always be the case, this song is a place of comfort amid the breakup.

For three consecutive weeks, this Carly Simon single peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but that is not why this 1970s staple remains popular in 2025. Instead, it seemingly remains popular for the reasons listed above. It’s comforting, cathartic, and also lets us not think too hard about this, but incredibly catchy.

“Take It Easy” by the Eagles

The Eagles were arguably the biggest rock band of the 1970s, and the songs that helped them reach that level include “Hotel California”, “Lyin’ Eyes”, “Take It To The Limit”, and “Take It Easy”. Released in 1972, “Take It Easy” was a hit, as it climbed to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. Also, we should add that this was The Eagles’ debut single.

When one thinks about the music scene of the 1970s, their brain probably runs through a couple of songs, and this is surely one of them. For that reason, and for others, the music fans of the world will remember 1970s staples such as bell-bottom jeans, Robert Redford, and the Eagles’ “Take It Easy”.

Photo by Barry Gomer/Mirrorpix via Getty Images