Watch: Lainey Wilson Delivers a Festive Performance of “Santa Claus Is Back in Town” During ‘Christmas at Graceland’

Christmas at Graceland featured a star-studded all-genre lineup. The show started strong with the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson performing one of Elvis Presley’s biggest holiday hits. Watch her sing “Santa Claus Is Back in Town” below.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wilson performed with Graceland’s instantly recognizable façade in the background. Flanked by a classic car and a vintage pickup truck, Wilson kicked off the celebration in her most festive duds. She wore a red bell-bottom jumpsuit, a red cape, and a red felt cowboy hat. In short, she resembled a stunning country Santa Claus. The look was fitting, too. She delivered a gift to the audience with her rendition of the holiday classic.

“Santa Claus Is Back in Town”

According to Songfacts, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller wrote “Santa Claus Is Back in Town” for Presley in a matter of minutes. They worked with him on the film Jailhouse Rock and the King started to think of them as his lucky charms. As a result, when they were a song short for Elvis’ Christmas Album, Presley called the songwriting duo.

They came to the studio, found a vacant utility closet, and threw the song together in the blink of an eye. Some reports say they wrote it in eight minutes. Others say it took them 15 minutes. Either way, they wrote a holiday classic in that cramped room.

“Santa Claus Is Back in Town” brought Presley top ten hits in the United States as well as the United Kingdom. Additionally, the song has become a Christmas standard since its original 1957 release. Several artists have covered the song including Dwight Yoakam, Robert Plant, Mae West, and many more.

Christmas at Graceland aired live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock last night (November 29). Those who missed the broadcast or want to watch it again are in luck. It’s available to stream on-demand on Peacock. As a result, fans won’t have to miss out on the beautifully decorated estate or the top-notch performances from the star-studded lineup.

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for American Greetings