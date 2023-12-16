Manuel Turizo Shares His Favorite Colombian Christmas Traditions

For singer Manuel Turizo, Christmas is all about family and giving back. Born and raised in the South American country of Colombia, there are special traditions he enjoys around the holidays, such as dining on traditional Colombian dishes. As 2023 comes to a close, Turizo has much to be grateful for. His collaborations with Marshmello on “El Merengue” and Shakira on “Copa Vacia” both hit No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart.

Turizo notes that in addition to food and family, one of his favorite activities during the holiday season is giving back to others. The 23-year-old is no stranger to philanthropy. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he was one of several Latin stars who participated in the cover of “Color Esperanza (The Color Hope),” which benefited the Pan American Health Organization. He’s also supported the Maestro Cares Foundation that provides housing, education, and resources to people in disadvantaged communities in the U.S. and Latin America.

“Sharing it with family and close friends is the best thing for me,” Turizo tells American Songwriter about his favorite Colombian Christmas traditions. “I like to be surrounded by the people I love, with some foods like custard, chicharrón and buñuelo. Additionally, I like to visit some foundations where I can help donating my time and bringing some joy to those who need it most.”

A tradition he got to be a part of for the first time in 2023 was the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special on NBC where he sang a cover of “Feliz Navidad.” “Representing my home country means everything to me and will always be a part of why I do what I do,” he told American Songwriter at the time. “To get the opportunity to be a part of an iconic American special is something I’m so grateful to get to be a part of.”

