Listen: Kane Brown Reaches Through Time to Collaborate with Elvis Presley for the Holiday Classic “Blue Christmas”

The holiday season is on the horizon and everyone seems to be gearing up for the happiest time of the year. This week, Kane Brown gave his fans an early Christmas gift. Through the magic of modern studio technology, he teamed up with Elvis Presley for “Blue Christmas.” Watch the official lyric video below.

Videos by American Songwriter

Presley takes the first verse of the new rendition of the holiday classic. Then, Brown comes in to sing the second verse before The King takes another verse. The pair harmonize and share the final choruses. The final product is a steel guitar-laden track that is guaranteed to get fans of both artists in the holiday spirit.

[RELATED: Graceland to Host NBC Christmas Special]

“Blue Christmas” is only the beginning of Brown’s Presley-themed holiday tie-ins. He’ll also perform at the upcoming Christmas at Graceland. The “Bury Me in Georgia” singer will join a star-studded lineup to celebrate the King of Rock and Roll as well as the holiday season at Presley’s iconic Memphis estate. Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Ray, Post Malone, and The War and Treaty will also perform, according to a press release.

Christmas at Graceland is the first televised concert to broadcast from Presley’s estate. The event will air live on Wednesday, November 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. It will also simulcast on Peacock.

Today, it’s hard to imagine the holiday season without Presley’s rendition of “Blue Christmas.” It’s as much a part of the season as any other Christmas standard. However, the song has a long history that begins years before Presley’s now-ubiquitous cover.

Billy Hayes and Jay Johnson co-wrote the song in the 1940s. Western actor Doye O’Dell recorded the first version of the song in 1948, according to Songfacts. Then, in 1950, country legend Ernest Tubb took the song to the top of the Billboard Most-Played Juke Box (Country & Western) Records chart.

Presley first recorded “Blue Christmas” for Elvis’ Christmas Album in 1957. However, he didn’t release it as a single until 1964. Originally, “Wooden Heart” from G.I. Blues was the B-side. Then, the next year, Presley released it as a single again. In the new pressing, he used “Santa Claus is Back in Town” as the B-side.

Photo: Sony Music Nashville