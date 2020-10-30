​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Heading in a different direction musically than her preceding EP’s that earned her the title “CMT’s Next Women of Country class of 2019,” Nashville singer/songwriter Emily Hackett is back with her fresh, mature My Version of A Love Song EP. The EP features songs about all facets of love – from the brutally honest confessional “Handle,” to the stunning ode to her husband “How The Hell.”

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Joni Mitchell and The Beatles, it’s clear that Emily’s music is timeless, and she proves herself in this latest EP. With every song she puts out, she continues to prove to her peers and critics that she can’t be pigeon-holed into just one area of music. Her songwriting and production has hints of pop, rock and country, and can be enjoyed by music fans of all genres.

Her most alternative song to date, Emily partnered with rising Nashville band Hardcastle for “Can’t Help Myself.” I imagine this track in particular can be best experienced with the windows down feeling the fresh salty breeze driving down the PCH.

Stay up to date with Emily by following her on social media, and listen to the My Version of A Love Song EP out everywhere now.

https://www.instagram.com/ms_emilyhackett/

https://emilyhackett.ffm.to/lovesong

