3 Books Every Eminem Fan Should Read

Marshall Mathers, better known as Eminem, became an unlikely hitmaker in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His brand of brash yet infectious rap captivated and enraged listeners, unexpectedly launching him into stardom.

As his alter ego, “Slim Shady,” Mathers pushed the limits, often using offensive language and unfiltered references to sex, violence, and drug use. Although his early music often featured dark themes and imagery, he became one of the best-selling artists of the new millennium. Songs like “Stan,” “Without Me,” and “Lose Yourself” have become trademark hits and directly influenced new generations of rap artists.

Since he first broke into the mainstream more than two decades ago, Eminem has gone through many eras of personal and creative evolution. As of 2023, he has released eleven studio albums, broken dozens of sales records, collaborated with everyone from Beyonce to Ed Sheeran, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Although Eminem’s career isn’t finished yet, there is still much to be learned from what he’s accomplished so far. These books offer a new perspective on hit rapper Eminem’s life, art, and unlikely path to stardom.

1. Not Afraid: The Evolution of Eminem

Hachette Books

Music journalist Anthony Bozza follows his 2003 biography Whatever You Say I Am: The Life and Times of Eminem with this captivating read. Released in 2020, Not Afraid: The Evolution of Eminem captures the rapper’s turbulent journey through the years. Through revealing interviews with those closest to Mathers, Bozza crafts a poetic and powerful picture of Eminem’s life and career so far.

2. The Way I Am

Plume

Eminem offers fans a visually-driven firsthand account of his rise to fame with his 2019 book, The Way I Am. Comprised of more than 200 personal photographs, lyric sheets, and personal reflections from the man himself, the best-selling book offers raw reflections and commentary on his personal life, creative process, and headline-making controversies.

3. My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem

Phoenix Books

Although it may be a controversial pick for some fans, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem offers an important piece of the rapper’s story. This 2008 memoir from Mathers’ mom, Debbie Nelson, offers her version of their rocky relationship through the years. Her recollections starkly contrast the rapper’s memories of his childhood, which she directly disputes in the book. It’s a read best enjoyed with a grain of salt but one that’s still worth your time.

Photo by Danny Clinch, Courtesy of Interscope Records