Young Fan with Leukemia Gets Experience of a Lifetime Thanks to Zach Bryan

An ailing young Zach Bryan fan was treated to a very special encounter with the emerging country star during his December 9 concert in Melbourne, Australia. As captured in a video posted on TikTok, 4-year-old Laylah Tilley, who is currently being treated for leukemia, got an autograph and a face-to-face meeting with Bryan during the show after he noticed a sign she was holding up while she was in the arms of a security guard near the stage.

The sign had four different pieces of information about Laylah with a check box next to each entry. The first three read, “4 YEARS OLD,” “MIDDLE OF CHEMO,” and “GO TO ZACH BRYAN,” and the boxes corresponding with the entries all had been checked. The fourth, which read “MEET ZACH BRYAN,” was unchecked.

The video began with footage of the young fan singing along as Bryan performed his 2022 hit “Something in the Orange.” Later in the clip, Bryan is seen calling Laylah and her mom to the front of the stage. He then proceeded to jump down into the audience, autograph the sign inside the empty check box, and give Laylah a pat on the shoulder.

The TikTok video is accompanied by a note that reads, “Laylah’s dream fulfilled.”

Plenty of fans had emotional responses to the TikTok clip, with one writing, “This is why Zach Bryan is the greatest musician of all time,” and another commenting, “I was at the front and cried when he signed your sign, she’s just so gorgeous, so glad you ticked it off beautiful xx.”

Another TikTok video posted on the same page, which apparently belongs to Laylah’s mother, shares some details of the young girl’s harrowing and painful experiences being treated for her illness.

Bryan took to his social media sites to post a video clip from his Melbourne show that featured the whole crowd singing along with him. The post also featured a note that reads, “One of the most surreal weeks of my life. … Thank you Australia for welcoming my boys and me with open arms. … Be back soon.”

Bryan will wind down the year with a December 30 performance at Wild Horses Festival in San Diego. The singer/songwriter will then launch his The Quittin’ Time Tour 24 with a three-show stand March 7-9 at the United Center in Chicago. You can get your Zach Bryan tickets now via StubHub, where tickets are fully insured and guaranteed through FanProtect.