What is Eminem’s Favorite Eminem Song? He Answered… and It’s an Odd Choice

When Eminem came on the scene in 1999 with his album, The Slim Shady LP, he was an instant star. The single, “My Name Is,” took fans by storm and the fact that he was produced by the iconic beat maker Dr. Dre made it all that much better.

Since then, Em has been a mainstay in popular culture, thanks to songs like “Stan” from the 2000 record, The Marshall Mathers LP; “Without Me” from the 2002 album, The Eminem Show; and “Lose Yourself” from the 8 Mile film soundtrack, also from 2002.

To date, Eminem (born Marshall Mathers) boasts 11 full-length releases along with several others with his group D12. He’s a prolific songwriter with highs and lows during his career. His latest album, Music to Be Murdered By, dropped in 2020. And it included the mega-smash, “Godzilla,” which featured the now-late Juice Wrld.

But given all this success, one might wonder what Eminem’s favorite Eminem song is? Well, the 51-year-old Detroit-born lyricist recently shed light on that. And the answer is, well, a bit surprising.

The song Eminem pointed to was the track, “FACK,” from 2005 greatest hits album Curtain Call: The Hits. For the rapper, who boasts 90 songs that hit the Billboard Hot 100 and 22 top-10 hits on the chart, his selection is a lesser-known offering.

He told a fan that “FACK” was his No. 1 during a Spotify party in 2020 for the 20th anniversary of The Marshall Mathers LP. The track, which has a lot to do with sex, porn stars, condoms slipping off and includes a Cartman impressions is quite the animated offering. But, well, that’s Em for you!

Maybe it’s the joking, maybe it’s the strange voices, maybe it’s the lewd subject matter. Who knows. But for those curious, you can check out the lyrical video for “FACK,” which also went viral on TikTok in 2021 for how odd it is, here below.

(And look out for Eminem on the sidelines of this week’s Detroit Lions game, rooting for his hometown NFL team play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.)

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images