Bellinger’s inspiration from his grandpa, Bobby Day

When it comes to the music of R&B star Eric Bellinger, there is a great deal of world-building, character crafting, and message delivery. In some ways, Bellinger is like a novelist, composing story arcs and wielding his pen-like punches, breaking through the proverbial blank page. To do so, Bellinger has been blessed with many significant inspirations. The first came from church and the second from his grandfather. Bellinger, who grew up singing in church services, didn’t think at the time that it would become his career. But it helped lead him to his first musical group and later to songwriting, before eventually going out as a solo artist. But Bellinger was buoyed by his own family in this way, too. Namely by his grandfather, Bobby Day, who blazed a trail with his own group in the 1950s, The Hollywood Flames, which Bellinger would later study and follow. Today, Bellinger has released a myriad of albums, earned Grammy nominations and award victories, and is set for much more as his career unfurls.

“Bobby Day is my grandpa,” Bellinger says, “my mom’s dad. Bobby Day was a songwriter, as well as being in the singing group. Really, I’m on the same path as my grandpa. He was in a group; I was in a group. He was a songwriter; I’m a songwriter. To know that’s in my blood and in my roots gave me the confidence to push forward always.”

His first band, called AKNU

Bellinger’s first group was called AKNU. He remembers thinking how cool that name was with the silent “k.” The band got signed to a record deal and Bellinger’s education in the business began. Eventually, the band broke up, but the work led to his blossoming career as a songwriter. As such, he signed another deal to write. He learned how to compose Top 40 hits, blending his understanding of the industry with his upbringing in the church and growing up in Compton, California. Bellinger also played football as a student. He had dreams of going pro.

“My actual upbringing is pretty vast,” he says. “Just a wide range of gumbo-esque music. A little bit of rap, a little bit of hip-hop, a little bit of gospel. Sprinkle with a cherry on pop. Get it?”

Playing Quarterback

As an aspiring athlete, Bellinger, who played quarterback before switching to running back, safety, and kick returner (his specialty), would write the chants for the team that they’d use to get pumped up before games. Since then, he’s sung the national anthem at major events like L.A. Dodgers, Clippers, and Rams games.

These days, Bellinger is an R&B artist through and through. While he knows he has other skills (“I feel like I could rap, if necessary,” he says), ultimately he enjoys showcasing his voice and his emotive storytelling talents. At a time when some say R&B is a dying genre, Bellinger aims to breathe life into it, hoping for immortality.

“I definitely feel like it never really died,” he says.

Writing for Justin Bieber and Usher

Throughout his career, Bellinger has walked two paths. On one, he writes songs for other artists, including big names like Justin Bieber, Usher, and Ashanti. On the other, he’s worked solo, building a catalog and a reputation. As an independent artist, he can write whatever he feels. But when he writes for others, it’s something like a biographer might do, getting a sense of what language they use, and how the song he pens fits into their legacy. He interviews artists, getting to know what will stick out.

Photo by Akilah Townsend

“I can ask questions,” he says. “I can ask what they want to write about, what they want to talk about. I can come up with crazy music I know that they’re going to love.”

When he works on his own music, he often creates a series of releases, like Eric B for President: Term 1, Term 2, and Term 3. When he feels like a given release has a message or is of a musical movement, he’ll extend the series. Artists who don’t have the freedom of being both successful and independent may not have this luxury. But he doesn’t have to be cookie-cutter. He can be authentic.

“I can release what I want, when I want, and as much of it that I want,” he says.

2012 grammy win

The strategy is working. Bellinger won a Grammy in 2012 for Best R&B Album for his work on Chris Brown’s LP F.A.M.E. And in 2021, he was nominated for Best Progressive R&B album for his record New Light. He’s also been nominated for and won other accolades, like an ASCAP award in 2013 for a collaboration with Usher. Bellinger continues to bet on himself—in fact, he cites the actor John Travolta who he says would constantly bet on himself before he became a big star—and momentum continues.

New album called New Light

Earlier in 2022, Bellinger released an album of remixes of songs from New Light. He also is in the process of releasing and promoting a new record with the producer HitMaka that features songs fit for the summer. He’s adept at creating tracks that increase his popularity and introduce him to new markets. He’s told the stories of a protagonist in love, of one finding himself, of one who is a hopeless romantic, and more. And all of this work is bolstered by his relationship with his wife—actress/singer/model La’Myia Janae Good–Bellinger.

“Taking someone experienced in the same field,” he says, “and adding trust and adding loyalty and respect—man, it’s the best.”

For the 38-year-old Bellinger, it’s all about serving music, which he calls the universal language.

“It’s like a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup,” Bellinger says. “There’s no wrong way to make it, no wrong way to eat it. There are so many different genres, but it’s all the same message. It’s the universal language that connects us.”

Photo by Akilah Townsend