Chris Brown Accused of Rape in $20 Million Lawsuit

Singer Chris Brown has been accused of rape. The singer has also been sued, as a result.

The allegations include drugging a woman and raping her. Brown is being sued for $20 million. The alleged incident reportedly took place on a yacht on December 30, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Via the BBC, Brown has apparently responded to the allegations on his Instagram story, implying that he is being sued because he is releasing new music.

“I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN… whenever im releasing music or projects [sic],” Brown said.

According to the BBC, the lawsuit against Brown has been filed by an anonymous person who is also a professional dancer and musician. She is named only as “Jane Doe” in the legal documents.

Brown is being accused of sexual assault, violation of the Gender Violence Statute, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment. Added the BBC, the woman claims she “fears for her life and career.”

According to Jane Doe, she was invited to the yacht owned by mogul Diddy, where the incident took place. She claims she was offered drinks by Brown and later felt “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness. “

The suit also claims she became “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep,” before she was then led to a bedroom where the singer allegedly undressed her and took advantage of her.

Brown allegedly contacted her the following day and told her to take the “Plan B” contraceptive pill.

This is a developing story.

