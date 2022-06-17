Justin Bieber Postpones The Remainder of U.S. Tour in Light of Ongoing Ramsay Hunt Recovery

In light of his ongoing battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, Justin Bieber has canceled the remainder of his upcoming North American tour dates.

The singer revealed he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt, characterized by paralysis on one side of his face, earlier this month on social media. The singer explained that a few shows on the Justice World Tour needed to be postponed while he recovered. Despite a hopeful update on the situation, Bieber has gone ahead and canceled the remainder of the sprawling U.S. leg.

Live Nation revealed the news Friday morning (June 17), that all the North American dates – set to run through July – will now be rescheduled.

“In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed,” the promoter said in a statement.

The announcement continued, “Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.”

Fans were also told that they would receive information on the rescheduled dates as soon as possible and that their tickets would be honored at the new shows. Find the full statement below.

Among the impacted dates are the June 24 headlining gig at Milwaukee’s Summerfest and a two-night stand in Inglewood, California on July 2 and 3. As of now, Bieber is slated to return to the stage on July 31 for the European leg of the Justice Tour, which will continue through March 2023.

Earlier this week, Bieber offered a health update to his fans on social media saying, “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime, Jesus is with me.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic