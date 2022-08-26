David Bowie’s ‘Moonage Daydream’ Soundtrack to Feature Unreleased Material

Ahead of the release of the David Bowie documentary, Moonage Daydream, more details about the accompanying soundtrack have been released. The collection boasts unreleased live recordings, album cuts, interview excerpts, orchestral performances, and film remixes of classic Bowie tracks.

To preview the soundtrack’s exclusive mixes, the Bowie estate has shared the new version of “Modern Love” that is featured in Brett Morgen’s doc.

“This version is a unique mix starting with the isolated piano motif from the track, building up into the chorus before ending on the a cappella backing vocals offering an insight into the individual elements that create the classic we all know and love,” Bowie’s site said of the “Moonage Daydream” mix of the Let’s Dance track. Listen to it below.

Other impending moments on the soundtrack include a 1973 live medley of “The Jean Genie” and the Beatles’ “Love Me Do,” featuring Jeff Beck on guitar. The performance was recorded during Bowie’s last-ever Ziggy Stardust concert. Elsewhere there is an unreleased 1974 live take of “Rock n’ Roll With Me.” Find the full tracklist below.

The digital version of the Moonage Daydream soundtrack will arrive on September 16 – the same day the doc hits theatres. The CD version of the album is available to pre-order now, with a vinyl release planned for next year.

Moonage Daydream Soundtrack Track List

1. “Time… one of the most complex expressions…”

2. Ian Fish U.K. Heir (Moonage Daydream Mix 1)

3. Hallo Spaceboy (Remix Moonage Daydream Edit)

4. Medley: Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud / All The Young Dudes / Oh! You Pretty Things (Live)

5. Life On Mars? (2016 Mix Moonage Daydream Edit)

6. Moonage Daydream (Live)

7. The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie (Live) (featuring Jeff Beck)

8. The Light (Excerpt)*

9. Warszawa (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

10. Quicksand (Early Version 2021 Mix)

11. Medley: Future Legend / Diamonds Dogs intro / Cracked Actor

12. Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me (Live in Buffalo 8th November, 1974)

13. Aladdin Sane (Moonage Daydream Edit)

14. Subterraneans

15. Space Oddity (Moonage Daydream Mix)

16. V-2 Schneider

17. Sound And Vision (Moonage Daydream Mix)

18. A New Career In A New Town (Moonage Daydream Mix)

19. Word On A Wing (Moonage Daydream Excerpt)

20. “Heroes” (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

21. D.J. (Moonage Daydream Mix)

22. Ashes To Ashes (Moonage Daydream Mix)

23. Move On (Moonage Daydream acappella Mix Edit)

24. Moss Garden (Moonage Daydream Edit)

25. Cygnet Committee/Lazarus (Moonage Daydream Mix)

26. Memory Of A Free Festival (Harmonium Edit)

27. Modern Love (Moonage Daydream Mix)

28. Let’s Dance (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

29. The Mysteries (Moonage Daydream Mix)}

30. Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

31. Ian Fish U.K. Heir (Moonage Daydream Mix 2)

32. Word On A Wing (Moonage Daydream Mix)

33. Hallo Spaceboy (live Moonage Daydream Mix)

34. I Have Not Been To Oxford Town (Moonage Daydream acappella Mix Edit)

35. “Heroes”: IV. Sons Of The Silent Age (Excerpt) *

36. ★ (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

37. Ian Fish U.K. Heir (Moonage Daydream Mix Excerpt)

38. Memory Of A Free Festival (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

39. Starman

40. “You’re aware of a deeper existence…”

41. Changes

42. “Let me tell you one thing…”

43. “Well, you know what this has been an incredible pleasure…”

* Performed by Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra conducted by Marin Alsop

Photo courtesy of Neon: ‘Moonage Daydream’