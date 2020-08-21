There is no light without the darkness, and no joy without the pain. Americana singer-songwriter Eric Bolander acknowledges this crucial dichotomy with the newly-released “Window,” a swampy, slithering, and string-bound song that seeks to find hope amidst misery. “It’s like an illusion / Time sets still,” he muses on the first few lines. “You may never know it’s real.”

Co-produced with Duane Lundy (Ringo Starr, Vandaveer), the one-off single mimics an out-of-body experience. With Bolander playing the narrator, he witnesses himself climbing out of a metaphorical window and escaping from his turmoil into the cold breath of night. “I see you crawling out the window / I hear you’re burning all the bridges that you’ve known,” he sings.

“Window” follows on the heels of “Magic Moon,” an equally haunted, darkly-laced tune. Both were tracked at Lundy’s The Lexington Recording Company and veer into muddier musical territory compared to Bolander’s 2019 studio record, The Wind. Originally from Garrison, Kentucky, Bolander has always had a knack for combing rootsier styles and sensibilities, zipping from John Moreland to Earl Thomas Conley to Appalachian traditions.

“Lundy has become a friend over the years and has brought a different and refreshing approach to producing and mixing our music. I can’t speak highly enough to what he brings to our sound,” Bolander offers American Songwriter over email. “Sonically, he thrives within the parameters of roots music and offers insight on getting the best results for each song while maintaining the integrity of the songwriter’s intention and message. I’m extremely thankful for our friendship and shared vision for the songs I write.”

With “Window,” Bolander is joined by an impressive lineup of talented musicians, including Seth Murphy (cello, bass, keys) and Ben Caldwell (drums). John Ferguson also lends his vocals to the ghostly ambiance in the background, along with Caldwell. “None of my songs can be brought to life without the playing of Seth and Ben. Not only are they professional and efficient in the studio, both of them offer their own subtle artistic touch to each song,” says Bolander.

“It helps when you can call your band mates friends as you tour and share the stage. It offers fans a next level of live experience when the chemistry is genuine. I feel that ‘Window’ is the best foot we, as a band, have put forward to date. I’m proud of those guys and the music we are putting out.”

Listen to “Window” below:

Photo by Kayvilla Blevins

