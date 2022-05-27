Eric Church-Founded Publishing Label, Little Louder, Celebrates 9 Successful Years

In Music City, Tennessee, people know that number one songs don’t appear overnight. Oftentimes, it takes years of songwriting and a team of talented professionals to push a song into the spotlight. There’s even a locally known saying that “Nashville is a 10-year town,” meaning it might take 10 years to get your big break.

But Eric Church and his publishing label, Little Louder, have made it big in just nine years. And not only did they beat the 10-year timeframe, but Little Louder has signed nine songwriters. And on top of that, Little Louder has produced nine number one hits. All in just nine years.

How did they do it? By focusing on the craft of songwriters, the lifeblood of the music industry. Oh, and Eric Church partnered with industry veteran Arturo Buenahora—who signed Church, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, and Taylor Swift to their first publishing deals—to build Little Louder.

“Some days this was the plan and other days it seemed like the dream,” Buenahora said of Little Louder. “The bar is high when Eric Church is your partner, but we have slowly added writers that we fell in love with. They are the brand. They are the engine. They are at the center of what we do every day. This company was something that Eric and I talked about long before 2013, so we’re grateful to be able to take a moment and reflect on it all.”

Arturo Buenahora and Eric Church / Photo Credit: Steve Lowry

To celebrate their collective success, Church and Little Louder co-founder Arturo Buenahora put on a showcase of singer/songwriter talent at the BMI building in Nashville. The intimate party saw performances from each of the Little Louder songwriters, including a four-song set from the folky quintet Boy Named Banjo. Additionally, Church sang “We Were” and “Raise ‘Em Up” with fellow country powerhouse Keith Urban. “We Were” was penned by Church alongside Little Louder songwriters Jeff Hyde and Ryan Tyndell.

Up and coming country star Hailey Whitters also performed at the Little Louder celebration with a zesty rendition of her song “Everything She Ain’t.” The Whitters’ track was co-written between the rising artist and Tyndell.

The other Little Louder songwriters include Casey Beathard, Luke Dick, Jon Sherwood, Jackson Dean, William Reames (also a member of Boy Named Banjo), Barton Davies (also a member of Boy Named Banjo), and Tucker Beathard.

LtoR: BMI’s Mason Hunter, Little Louder’s Tucker Beathard, Jon Sherwood, Barton Davies, William Reames,

Arturo Buenahora, Dale Dodson, Luke Dick, Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeff Hyde and Jefferson Brown / Photo credit: Steve Lowry

Little Louder’s nine number one hits include “Record Year,” “Round Here Buzz,” “Burning Man,” “Some of It,” “Bluebird,” “There Was Jesus,” “Why We Drink,” “Hell of a View,” and “Beers On Me.” The publishing company has historically championed the gifts of songwriters, and clearly, it has paid off in spades.

Cheers to another nine years of songwriter triumphs!

Photo credit: Steve Lowry