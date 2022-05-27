NRA Conference Concert Cancellation Looms as Don McLean, Larry Gatlin, and More Country Artists Cancel Performances

Country singers Larry Gatlin, Larry Stewart, Lee Greenwood, T. Graham Brown, and SiriusXM Y2Kountry host Danielle Peck, have all pulled out of the upcoming National Rifle Association (NRA) Memorial Day weekend concert in Houston on May 28. Jacob Bryant is the only artist still on the bill to perform. The NRA is reportedly announcing the cancellation of the concert on May 27.

The artists join “American Pie” singer Don McLean, who was also scheduled to appear at the “Grand Ole Night of Freedom” but was the first one to pull out of his performance following the mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which resulted in the death of 19 children and two teachers.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” said McLean on May 26. “I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans. I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation.”

Gatlin and Stewart soon followed and pulled out of their performances, along with Greenwood, Brown, and Peck a day later. “As a father, I join the rest of America in being absolutely heartbroken by the horrific event that transpired this week in Texas,” said Greenwood in a statement. “I was scheduled to perform at NRA’s private event on Saturday with my band. After thoughtful consideration, we have decided to cancel the appearance out of respect for those mourning the loss of those innocent children and teachers in Uvalde.”

Greenwood added, “During this Memorial Day Weekend, we should also remember the servicemen and women, and first responders who’ve given their lives to protect our great country. Please join me to pay our respects as we unite together as would be the most appropriate measure at this time.”

Held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, the gun lobbying gathering, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is also featuring speakers, including former president Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, along with Republican politicians South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, and Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

“As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure,” read a portion of the statement by the NRA.

In a statement, Brown said: “Sheila and I grieve with the families, city of Uvalde, the state of Texas, and our nation. We are very sensitive to the feelings of the good people who lost loved ones, therefore I am opting out of the concert in Houston on Saturday. I believe that the families are deserving of time to grieve. It is a sad week for everyone. May God bless us all as we seek answers.”

This latest school tragedy has led to a call for stricter gun control laws under the Second Amendment and marks the deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy in 2012, and the third-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. In the last 145 days of 2022, there have been 213 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images