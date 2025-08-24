Ernest Says He and Morgan Wallen “Might Make a Gospel Album” After Clip Resurfaces of Them Singing 1800s Church Hymn

Wherever Ernest is, Morgan Wallen isn’t far behind. Ernest is lyrically responsible for some of the reigning Entertainer of the Year’s biggest hits, including “One Thing at a Time” and “More Than My Hometown.” They’ve even made cameos on each other’s tracks, such as Ernest’s “Flower Shop” and Wallen’s “Cowgirls.” Now, the “Would If I Could” singer is hinting at another project between the two, and it certainly sounds like there’s a demand for it.

Will Ernest Make a Gospel Album With Morgan Wallen?

In December 2023, Morgan Wallen harkened back to his church-singing days with a video of himself singing the 1882 hymn “‘Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus” with Ernest alongside a fire pit.

“Still ain’t forgot em,” the record-breaking country singer wrote.

Recently, Ernest re-shared the clip to his TikTok account. “Might make a gospel album,” the award-winning singer-songwriter wrote. “We need it.”

The post’s reaction makes it clear they aren’t the only ones. “I would pay an OBSCENE amount of money for a gospel album,” one TikTok user commented.

“My goodness yes,” another chimed in. “Please make an album! The world needs this.”

English immigrant Louisa M. R. Stead wrote the lyrics to “‘Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus” after she and her family came upon a drowning child during a visit to the Long Island Sound. Her husband jumped in to save the boy, but tragically, both died. Methodist gospel hymn writer William J. Kirkpatrick put her words to music, and “‘Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus” first appeared in Songs of Triumph, published in 1882 by the National Publishing Association for the Promotion of Holiness.

Morgan Wallen Won’t Participate in 2026 Grammys

Morgan Wallen worked with Ernest on “I’m the Problem,” the title track of his wildly successful fifth studio album. Despite breaking multiple streaming records, I’m the Problem has no chance at next year’s Grammy Awards.

Earlier this week, Hits Daily Double broke the news that Wallen had opted not to submit for Grammy consideration. This decision applies to the album, each of its 37 tracks, and the “Last Night” crooner himself.

However, Billboard reports that Wallen and his team are not standing in the way of his fellow songwriters submitting their works from the album. I’m the Problem has yielded four Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 hits and three Hot Country Songs chart-toppers. Additionally, the Tate McRae duet “What I Want” reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

