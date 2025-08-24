Some Say The Beatles Never Produced a Bad Tune, but These 3 Songs Might Beg To Differ

While the title of the greatest band of all time is completely subjective, we can all probably agree that The Beatles receive it the most often. They broke up in 1970, and 54 years later, The Beatles continue to stay relevant and attract the attention of fans across the globe. The Beatles’ resounding success comes, of course, from a plethora of different factors. However, at the root of it is ultimately their timeless music.

To some Beatles fans, the Fab Four didn’t create a bad song. Now, you might agree or strongly disagree with that statement, and if you are part of the latter, you might cite these three songs as “bad” Beatles songs. Despite these “bad” Beatles songs, they are still, in fact, one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

“Revolution 9”

One could make the argument that The Beatles’ “Revolution 9” isn’t even a song. Rather, it’s just a bunch of arbitrary noises meshed together, seemingly created as an experimental way to throw off listeners and bolster The Beatles’ psychedelic mystique. However, that is what makes it a “bad” song, as it isn’t traditional in any sense of the word.

“Revolution 9” was seemingly a deliberate decision by The Beatles. After all, did the most talented musicians in the world at the time not realize that this song would face major criticism? I think not, but regardless, in their extensive catalog of hits, this is certainly not a crowd favorite.

“Wild Honey Pie”

Also residing on The Beatles’ 1968 White Album is the ever-so weird “Wild Honey Pie”. Like “Revolution 9”, this Beatles track was seemingly created to confuse and baffle listeners. Needless to say, it did just that, as the song hosts one lyric and features harshly grotesque instrumentals.

By no means does this song feature Paul McCartney’s masterful melodies, Lennon’s poetic lyrics, Harrison’s fantastic solos, and Starr’s phenomenal fills. It is random, and as a result, fans of The Beatles and haters of The Beatles have condemned this song time after time.

“Maxwell’s Silver Hammer”

The Beatles created a lot of songs that embody a type of childish storybook element. While many of those songs are deemed “great,” “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” is not one of them. Frankly, this could go both ways, as its fantasy tone is pleasant and nuanced. However, some fans might see it as obnoxious and overly colorful.

The Beatles’ 1969 single does hold some evident qualities, but regarding their whole catalog, it is certainly towards the bottom of the list for most. But, hey, when you’re the biggest band in the world, you can afford to take risks, because ultimately, people will still listen to whatever you give them.

John Downing/Getty Images