Underoath Announce 20th Anniversary Tour in 2024

Metal outfit Underoath released They’re Only Chasing Safety 20 years ago, effectively positioning themselves as legends in the metalcore/alternative metal world. Now, it looks like the band wants to celebrate the occasion with a very extensive tour of the US and Canada this fall! The band will be performing the album in its entirety for each set, plus fan-voted sets for each city they perform in. Fellow rock band Static Dress will support the tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Underoath 2024 Tour will start on September 18 in Norfolk, Virginia at The NorVa. The tour will close on December 13 in Tampa, Florida at Jannus Landing. Underoath will also be finishing up an international tour before the 20th Anniversary Tour kicks off.

Metalheads can get their hands on tickets early through the band’s presale event over at their website. Fans can also get in on exclusive VIP bonuses, including a 20th-anniversary vinyl of They’re Only Chasing Safety, meet-and-greet opportunities, and more. Ticketmaster is also currently running a few presale events as well.

General on-sale starts on April 19 at 10:00 am local. If you missed your chance to get in on the artist presale event and your tour date has sold out, Stubhub is going to be your best friend. We recommend Stubhub for last-minute tickets because they usually have tickets available for sold-out shows. It’s definitely worth looking, at least.

Get your tickets to see Underoath ASAP!

September 18 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

September 20 – New York, NY – The Palladium

September 22 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome

September 24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

September 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

September 27 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

September 28 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

September 29 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live

October 1 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

October 2 – Indianapolis, IN – The Egyptian Room

October 4 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom

October 5 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

October 6 – Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest

October 8 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theater

October 9 – Minneapolis, MN – Myth

October 11 – Denver, CO – The Summit

October 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

October 15 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

October 16 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

October 19 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

October 20 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

October 22 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

October 25 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

October 27 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

October 28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee

October 30 – Dallas, TX – Southside Music Hall

November 18 – Austin, TX – Stubbs

November 19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

November 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

November 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Megcorp

November 24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

November 26 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

November 27 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Center

November 29 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe

November 30 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom

December 1 – Toronto, ON – History

December 3 – Buffalo, NY – Riverworks

December 4 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

December 6 – Stroudsburg, PA – The Sherman Theater

December 8 – Richmond, VA – The National

December 9 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

December 10 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

December 13 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Landing

Photo courtesy of Underoath’s official Facebook page

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.