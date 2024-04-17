Underoath Announce 20th Anniversary Tour in 2024

Metal outfit Underoath released They’re Only Chasing Safety 20 years ago, effectively positioning themselves as legends in the metalcore/alternative metal world. Now, it looks like the band wants to celebrate the occasion with a very extensive tour of the US and Canada this fall! The band will be performing the album in its entirety for each set, plus fan-voted sets for each city they perform in. Fellow rock band Static Dress will support the tour.
The Underoath 2024 Tour will start on September 18 in Norfolk, Virginia at The NorVa. The tour will close on December 13 in Tampa, Florida at Jannus Landing. Underoath will also be finishing up an international tour before the 20th Anniversary Tour kicks off.
Metalheads can get their hands on tickets early through the band’s presale event over at their website. Fans can also get in on exclusive VIP bonuses, including a 20th-anniversary vinyl of They’re Only Chasing Safety, meet-and-greet opportunities, and more. Ticketmaster is also currently running a few presale events as well.
General on-sale starts on April 19 at 10:00 am local. If you missed your chance to get in on the artist presale event and your tour date has sold out, Stubhub is going to be your best friend. We recommend Stubhub for last-minute tickets because they usually have tickets available for sold-out shows. It’s definitely worth looking, at least.
Get your tickets to see Underoath ASAP!
Underoath 2024 Tour Dates
September 18 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
September 20 – New York, NY – The Palladium
September 22 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome
September 24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
September 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
September 27 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
September 28 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live
September 29 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live
October 1 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
October 2 – Indianapolis, IN – The Egyptian Room
October 4 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom
October 5 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
October 6 – Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest
October 8 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theater
October 9 – Minneapolis, MN – Myth
October 11 – Denver, CO – The Summit
October 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
October 15 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
October 16 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
October 19 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
October 20 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
October 22 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
October 25 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
October 27 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
October 28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee
October 30 – Dallas, TX – Southside Music Hall
November 18 – Austin, TX – Stubbs
November 19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
November 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
November 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Megcorp
November 24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
November 26 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
November 27 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Center
November 29 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe
November 30 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom
December 1 – Toronto, ON – History
December 3 – Buffalo, NY – Riverworks
December 4 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
December 6 – Stroudsburg, PA – The Sherman Theater
December 8 – Richmond, VA – The National
December 9 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
December 10 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
December 13 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Landing
Photo courtesy of Underoath’s official Facebook page
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.