3 of the Best Aerosmith Music Videos of All Time

Aerosmith has come out with some bangin’ music videos over the last few decades, many of which are considered hallmark symbols of rock and roll. However, younger fans may not even remember some of their best videos from the 1990s and 1980s. Let’s take a look a three examples of the band’s most iconic music videos to date.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “Cryin’” – 1993

The 1990s were actress Alicia Silverstone’s heyday, and she was in a few different Aerosmith music videos. The 1993 track “Cryin’” was her debut, and it’s one of their most iconic music videos to date. From the leather boots to the belly button ring to the DeLorean to Josh Holloway (way before he was Sawyer on Lost), it’s a quintessential 90s music video that had that rock and roll grit you rarely see nowadays.

2. “Janie’s Got A Gun” – 1989

Before he became famous for directing cult classics like Fight Club, David Fincher directed one of Aerosmith’s most well-known (and controversial) music videos in 1989. The music video for “Janie’s Got A Gun” was inspired by real-life instances of children being abused in rich suburbs, which resulted in some pretty dark and controversial subject matter. Still, it’s one of Aerosmith’s most well-done music videos and is still relevant today.

[See Aerosmith Live in Concert in 2024]

3. “Crazy” – 1994

The music video for “Crazy” was more of a short film than a typical music video. It starred Alicia Silverstone as well as Steven Tyler’s daughter Liv Tyler, and it resonated majorly with audiences. In fact, it was one of the most highly-requested music videos of the year. It’s a playful video that may not have aged super well, but it’s definitely one of the most well-known music videos of Aerosmith’s career.

Photo by Lisa Lake

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.