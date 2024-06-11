Essential Katy Perry Songs: 4 Deep Cuts for Fans of the Former ‘American Idol’ Judge

During the 2010s, hits like “Firework” and “Roar” were bonafide cultural phenomena. Katy Perry’s biggest hits dominated the airwaves and were virtually unescapable; which is why so many people simply don’t like the singer and former American Idol judge’s music. However, major hits aside, Katy Perry has quite a few top-notch deep cuts that aren’t exactly like her biggest hits. Let’s look at a few songs that might change your mind about Perry’s music.

1. “Fingerprints”

This track from One Of The Boys didn’t really chart the way other songs like “I Kissed A Girl” and “Hot N Cold” did. Still, “Fingerprints” deserves a bit of love as one of Katy Perry’s best deep cuts. The track is reminiscent of a pop-soaked Alanis Morissette song, dripping with energy, defiance, and furious guitar work. It’s definitely one of very few rock anthems from the singer, and it’s a good one.

2. “Pearl”

Teenage Dream was the pinnacle of pop when it was released in 2010. So, naturally, emotionally vulnerable songs like “Pearl” stand out on an otherwise high-energy bubble-gum pop album. It’s a synthy ballad about a woman who is stuck in an abusive relationship. Perry once said that it was semi-autobiographical.

3. “This Moment”

“This Moment” is one of the best songs on Prism, mostly due to how relatable it is. In the song, Perry laments how fast time passes and the potential opportunities she may have missed. It’s existential, and Perry isn’t exactly known for existential. It’s a deep cut that only megafans of Katy Perry know by heart.

4. “Hummingbird Heartbeat”

This fun track from Teenage Dream didn’t get a lot of attention. That album kicked off a few major hits for Perry, so naturally, some tracks on the album didn’t quite chart as well. “Hummingbird Heartbeat” is a fun, synth-heavy, and 1980s-inspired bop that leans more toward the rock side of pop-rock.

