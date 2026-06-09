3 One-Hit Wonders Who Became Famous in Their 50s

When an artist starts out on a career, the hope is to find success earlier rather than later. Ideally, a song or album the musician puts out into the world will make an impact by the time they are in their mid-20s. Then, everything is set up for a lifetime of success.

Videos by American Songwriter

Of course, that blueprint isn’t always so easy to follow. The best plans can easily fall through. Sometimes it can take decades to break through in any mainstream way. That’s what we wanted to highlight here. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders who became famous in their 50s.

Scatman John

Born on March 13, 1942, in El Monte, California, Scatman John rose to fame at the age of 52 when he released his supremely catchy 1994 track, “Scatman (Ski-Ba-Bop-Ba-Dop-Bop)”. Those who lived through the mid-90s likely remember the fast-paced single well. It was all over the radio airwaves. You almost couldn’t help but sing along, scatting right with the Scatman himself! Sadly, the singer died just five years later, succumbing to a battle with cancer. But before he passed, the performer enjoyed his well-deserved time in the sun.

Susan Boyle

Singing competition shows can be hit or miss. But when Susan Boyle showed up on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, singing “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Misérables, the medium proved itself both valuable and incredible. Born April 1, 1961, Boyle released her breakthrough album, I Dreamed a Dream, that same year. Thanks to her success on the reality show, Boyle’s LP hit No. 1 in a dozen countries, including the United States. Indeed, Boyle dreamed a dream—and then it came true. She has since released six more records, enjoying star status in her 50s after decades of toiling anonymously.

Los Del Río

In the mid-1990s, there was one song that ruled them all. Indeed, you couldn’t be alive during the time and not hear the dance hit, “Macarena”. The track, which was originally released by Los Del Rio in 1993, earned a remix shortly after by the Bayside Boys. And that version went on to take over the world. It was a real gift for the Los Del Rio duo, which was comprised of Antonio Romero Monge (born on February 17, 1940) and Rafael Ruiz Perdigones (born on November 10, 1938).

Photo By A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images