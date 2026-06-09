5 Legendary Songs That Define the Baby Boomer Generation

The baby boomer generation might get a lot of flak from their younger Gen X and millennial counterparts, but it’s important to remember the historical context in which these individuals grew up. The 1960s and 70s saw intense social and cultural change, so much so that it was enough to make one’s head spin. From the Vietnam War to the Civil Rights Movement to the evolution of rock ‘n’ roll, the baby boomer generation saw the entire world change right in front of their eyes.

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Unsurprisingly, music that came to define the baby boomer generation reflected this worldwide metamorphosis. While this is hardly a comprehensive list, here are five songs that became synonymous with this time in American history.

“American Pie” by Don McLean

Don McLean immortalized the aftermath of Buddy Holly’s tragic death in his 1971 track, “American Pie”. The lengthy ballad captured what it was like growing up in the 1950s and 60s and witnessing the musical, social, and political changes of the time. Even in 1971, when most baby boomers were still young, “American Pie” encapsulated a certain sense of time-weary nostalgia.

“Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

The Vietnam War stretched from the mid-1950s to the mid-1970s, encompassing most of the baby boomers’ childhood, teen years, and early adult years. Many of these individuals were drafted and lost their lives in the conflict. “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival captured the mood of a time when draft eligibility hung over young men’s heads like a dark, looming storm cloud.

“For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield

Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth” was written in response to the Sunset Strip curfew riots in Los Angeles in the mid-1960s. But it had a universal message that was applicable to virtually every instance of social or political upheaval the baby boomer generation experienced during this time. This song marked a shift in self-awareness, reflecting a society that wanted to get and do better.

“My Generation” by The Who

The Who’s 1966 track, “My Generation”, lays out the ways it defined the baby boomer crowd in plain English. It was essentially an open letter to the Silent Generation that came before them, challenging their “awful c-c-cold” ways and imploring them to let the baby boomers live their lives the way they saw fit. The baby boomer generation was asserting its independence, and “My Generation” was a battle cry.

“Desperado” by The Eagles

If there’s one facet of life that stands the test of time, it’s that every younger generation will inevitably have to confront the idea of growing older. The Eagles’ 1973 track, “Desperado”, captured this melancholy, wistful mood. The song is as hopeful as it is gloomy, offering a final parting message of light through the darkness: “It may be rainin’, but there’s a rainbow above you / You better let somebody love you.”

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