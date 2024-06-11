4 Stars Who Should Replace Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’ With Kelly Clarkson Out of the Mix

Well, it’s down to the nitty-gritty regarding the search for a new judge to replace Katy Perry on American Idol. The “Smile” singer officially departed just a few weeks ago, and the internet has been buzzing with conjecture over who should replace her on the show ever since. The remaining judges on the show, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have their picks in mind, too. But who could actually get the gig?

Kelly Clarkson, the first-ever winner of American Idol, had long been rumored as a solution to fill the void. However, Clarkson recently dropped out of the running, citing a promise she made her children to spend more family time together.

With Clarkson out of the running, let’s look at four prospects that we’d love to see judge a new batch of contestants on American Idol.

1. Jelly Roll

Katy Perry herself once said that she’d like to see Jelly Roll replace her on American Idol. However, she eventually backtracked that statement. “That would be too many men,” Perry told E! News about getting Jelly Roll in her seat. “Let’s be honest.”

She is right, but it would be extremely entertaining to see Jelly Roll as a judge on Idol. He has some experience too, as the “Save Me” singer once appeared on the show as a mentor. However, Jelly Roll is going to be touring a lot this year, so it’s unclear whether scheduling conflicts would get in the way of him potentially getting on board.

2. Jon Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi’s had a rough time these last few years since undergoing vocal cord surgery in 2022. The singer has noted that he is capable of singing, but can’t quite handle singing constantly on tour. Thus, his band’s newest album Forever will not get a tour to promote it.

Since Bon Jovi can’t tour at the moment, some fans think it would make perfect sense for him to judge on American Idol instead. Bon Jovi’s been in the industry since 1983, so he definitely knows a thing or two about musical talent.

However, according to some “secret” sources, he’s charging $25 million for an appearance on the show. This is all just speculation, but if it’s true, it’s unclear whether or not the producers of Idol would want to shell out that much cash.

3. Adele

Legendary crooner Adele is wrapping up her residency and has even told her audience recently that she wants to slow down and have another baby. Being a judge on American Idol would allow her to maintain her career without having to focus on a mentally and physically demanding tour. However, there has been no confirmation from Adele or the movers and shakers at American Idol of her interest in the show.

4. Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor has the biggest chance of scoring the gig at this point. Luke Bryan wants her in. She wants in as well, and told Access Hollywood that being an American Idol judge would be her “dream job.” Here’s hoping we’ll see Meghan in Katy Perry’s seat next season!

Photo by Omar Vega

