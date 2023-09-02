Ethel Cain Reveals Regret Over Signing with Label Owned by Dr. Luke: “I Was Broke”

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, alt-pop singer Ethel Cain discussed her regret over signing with Prescription Songs, which is owned by record producer Dr. Luke. Kesha previously accused Dr. Luke of sexual and emotional abuse in a 2014 lawsuit.

“I was broke. I didn’t do a lot of digging until way further down the line,” Cain said during the Rolling Stone interview published August 30. “I was literally going to the hospital because I was malnourished, and I was passing out all the time.

“My landlord was sending me angry texts every day because I was behind on rent. I was like, ‘I need money,’ and I signed,” Cain continued. “If I had my choice, I would much prefer to do business with somebody else. I’ll just say that.”

Cain claimed she was not aware the company was owned by the controversial record producer when she was first signed. “We’re almost out,” Cain added, in reference to her contract with Prescription Songs.

During the same interview, Cain discussed her current process of making music. “You’ll get up at 9 a.m. to start working, and then you’re like, ‘Oh, what time is it?’ It’s 4 a.m. the next day,” Cain explained. “But it’s fun — and insane and frustrating, and it makes me want to rip my hair out.”

Cain also opened up about her unique style. “If I had to describe it in a silly way, I would say there’s three people living in my body,” Cain explained. “There’s a punk-ass 16-year-old boy who lives with his grandma, the grandma that he lives with, and then the demon that lives in their basement.”

Ethel Cain‘s debut studio album, Preacher’s Daughter, was released on May 12, 2022 and received universal acclaim. Preacher’s Daughter is a concept album that begins with a meloncholy, romantic vibe, and ends with a gruesome account of the murder of the album’s central character.

Cain later told Rolling Stone about her surprising feelings toward performing live. “I don’t like performing. Maybe someday, if I can figure out a way that I can perform that is better for me, but the standard setup of, ‘Go out, be in front of a bunch of people’ — I don’t like to be in front of a bunch of people,” Cain said. “I don’t like to be the center of attention 100 percent.”

