Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Country Jams From 1964

While genres like rock ‘n’ roll were undergoing an intense and deeply transformative evolution, other musical styles, like country music, were holding steady in their respective stylistic guidelines. Early 1960s country had a rustic charm that subsequent shifts to the “countrypolitan” style of Nashville would buff and polish out. Stars like Buck Owens and Roger Miller dominated the charts.

And if you identify as a baby boomer, then you likely remember these classic country jams from 1964 coming out like it was yesterday.

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“Dang Me” by Roger Miller

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Roger Miller was a master at writing songs that were as poignant as they were catchy, and “Dang Me” is no exception. The bouncy, jazzy country tune was Miller’s first No. 1 hit on the country charts. It also achieved crossover success, peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Dang me, dang me, they oughta take a rope and hang me / high from the highest tree / Woman, would you weep for me?”

“My Heart Skips A Beat” by Buck Owens

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The mid-1960s were certainly a prolific time for country music artist Buck Owens. In 1964 alone, the singer-songwriter had multiple songs topping the charts, including “Love’s Gonna Live Here”, “Together Again”, “I Don’t Care (Just As Long As You Love Me)”, and “My Heart Skips A Beat”. The last track spent a whopping 26 weeks on the chart and seven weeks at No. 1, giving baby boomers plenty of time to memorize this country standard.

“Understand Your Man” by Johnny Cash

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Johnny Cash was well-established as one of the greatest voices in country music by the time 1964 rolled around, thanks to songs like “I Walk The Line” and “Ring Of Fire”. In 1964, Cash released his eleventh studio album, named after the former single he released in 1956. “Understand Your Man” was the lead single from Walk The Line, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and achieving crossover success with a No. 35 spot on the Hot 100.

“Second Fiddle (To An Old Guitar)” by Jean Shepard

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Finally, the female perspective wasn’t unheard of in country music in 1964, but it was still few and far between compared with its male counterparts. Jean Shepard’s anthem for exasperated women came out on Capitol Records that year, earning the yodeling singer her first Top 10 single in a decade. “Second Fiddle (To An Old Guitar)” peaked at No. 5 on the Hot Country Songs chart and garnered Shepard a nomination for the Grammy Award for Best Country Vocal Performance at the 7th Annual Grammy Awards.

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