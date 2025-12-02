On This Day in 1964, Buck Owens Was a No. 1 with a Now-Classic Album That Produced One of His Biggest Hits

On this day (December 2) in 1964, Buck Owens was at the top of the country albums chart with Together Again. It was his second chart-topping album and spent six weeks at No. 1. The LP also featured the song “My Heart Skips a Beat,” which became one of Owens’ most successful singles.

Few artists found as much chart success in the early to mid-1960s as Owens. He started a string of 15 consecutive No. 1 singles in 1963 with “Act Naturally.” One of those singles, “Love’s Gonna Live Here,” stayed at No. 1 for 16 weeks, setting a chart record that would stand for five decades. Maybe more impressively, he sent an instrumental track, “Buckaroo,” to the top of the chart.

While none of his singles came close to matching “Love’s Gonna Live Here” for time spent at No. 1, Owens notched several multi-week chart toppers. Two of those, “My Heart Skips a Beat” and “Waitin’ in Your Welfare Line,” tied for his second-longest-running single. Each spent seven weeks at the top.

However, no single’s chart performance illustrates just how popular Owens was at the time than “My Heart Skips a Beat.”

Buck Owens Knocks Himself Out of the Top Spot

Buck Owens had four No. 1 singles in 1964. All of them spent multiple weeks at the top of the chart. “My Heart Skips a Beat” was the only one of those multi-week chart-toppers to have its run interrupted. Interestingly, the single’s B-side dethroned it for a single week.

“My Heart Skips a Beat” topped the chart dated May 16. It initially spent three weeks at No. 1. Then, on June 6, “Together Again” took the top spot for two weeks. On June 20, the A-side returned to the top, where it stayed for four weeks, finishing its impressive seven-week run.

