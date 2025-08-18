On This Day in 1973, Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty Were at No. 1 With Their Most Iconic Song

On this day (August 18) in 1973, Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty were at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man.” It was their third single and third consecutive No. 1 on the country chart. Their musical partnership produced 10 studio albums, three of which went to No. 1, and five chart-topping singles.

Lynn and Twitty are undoubtedly one of the best duos in the history of country music. Alone, they were iconic performers. Twitty has been hailed as one of the best singers in the genre’s history, with many ranking him just below George Jones. Lynn was one of the format’s most poignant songwriters and a powerful voice for women in country music. Together, they created something special. Many have attempted to recreate the music spark the pair of legends kindled, but none have succeeded.

Written by Becki Bluefield and Jim Owen, Lynn and Twitty released “Mississippi Woman, Louisiana Man” as the title track and lead single from their third collaborative studio album. At the time, they had already sent two singles to the top of the country chart. Additionally, their debut single and first No. 1, “After the Fire Is Gone,” brought them a Grammy Award.

Produced by Owen Bradley at Bradley’s Barn, the hit single told the tale of two lovers separated by the mighty Mississippi River. However, their love was too strong for the river to keep them apart. Both are ready and willing to do whatever it takes to get to their long-distance lover. The song’s Cajun-infused sound and engaging story made it an instant hit.

Loretta Lynn’s Husband Suggested She Record This Song with Conway Twitty

While their relationship was famously volatile and inspired many songs about infidelity and rough patches, Doolittle and Loretta Lynn were an incredibly successful couple. She loved him until she died, and he pushed her to begin her country music career. He also suggested “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” to her and Conway Twitty.

“Doo loved Conway,” Lynn recalled. “We’d been out on tour a couple weeks and we’d come home. We walked in, and my husband was sitting at the desk. He didn’t usually come into the office. He says, ‘I’ve got a song for you.’ And Conway says, ‘Oh, my god, he’s got a song for us?’ It was called ‘Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man,’ and it was a No. 1 hit. We kind of listened to Doo from then on,” she added.

