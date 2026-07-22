Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Rock Jams From 1969

If you’re a baby boomer with a love for classic rock, chances are you’ve heard the following hit tunes from 1969 on many, many occasions. You probably still remember all the words, too. Let’s test that theory and dive into a few baby boomer classic rock jams from 1969 that have stood the test of time!

“Come Together” by The Beatles from ‘Abbey Road’

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Well, I couldn’t leave this blues rock classic off our list. A ton of songs from Abbey Road became enduring classics from The Beatles, but “Come Together” might just be the most memorable. This song, written by John Lennon, was originally meant to be a campaign song for Timothy Leary. However, Lennon decided to use it for Abbey Road instead, and it became an absolute smash hit on the charts. “Come Together” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 4 on the UK Singles chart.

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“Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival from ‘Green River’

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“Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival is still one of the swamp rock outfit’s most memorable songs, and it’s one that baby boomers still can’t forget. Written by John Fogerty, “Bad Moon Rising” was released as the lead single from Green River and made it all the way to No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Venus” by Shocking Blue

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How about a little bit of psychedelic country rock? “Venus” by Dutch outfit Shocking Blue ended up becoming quite a huge international hit. It peaked at No. 1 almost across the board, including charts in the US, Canada, and elsewhere. In the 1980s, “Venus” would get a breath of new life when the girl group Bananarama covered it.

“You’ve Made Me So Happy” by Blood, Sweat & Tears from ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears’

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This iconic jazz rock tune was actually a cover of a soul hit from 1967 by Brenda Holloway. But Blood, Sweat & Tears’ version ended up becoming quite the enormous hit. This entry on our list of baby boomer classic rock jams from 1969 topped the Canadian charts and reached No. 2 on the Hot 100.

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