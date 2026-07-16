Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Rock Jams From 1976

Are you a baby boomer with a taste for classic rock and some pretty strong musical memories of 1976? If that’s the case, the following four tracks are probably still burned into your brain after all these years. Feel free to sing along.

“Blinded By The Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band from ‘The Roaring Silence’

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If you’re a baby boomer, congratulations: You likely got to hear both Bruce Springsteen’s original version of this song and Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s legendary cover in 1976. Manfred Mann’s version is a little less boogie rock and a bit more prog, but it’s a delight that really does work beautifully. Their version was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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“Somebody To Love” by Queen from ‘A Day At The Races’

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Not many classic rock songs in 1976 had a gospel edge to them, but Queen made it seem natural and easy with this glam rock staple. “Somebody To Love” resonated majorly with listeners at the time, too. This hit from A Day At The Races peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the UK Singles chart.

“Show Me The Way” by Peter Frampton from ‘Frampton Comes Alive!’

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The original recorded version of this Peter Frampton hit dropped in 1975. It did quite well on the charts, reaching No. 6 on the Hot 100. However, the live version from 1976 is where it’s at. Honestly, the best way to enjoy Frampton is through his live recordings, in my opinion.

“More Than A Feeling” by Boston from ‘Boston’

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Boston kicked down the hard rock doors with this song in 1976. “More Than A Feeling” was the lead single from their debut album, and it was the song to launch a massive and enduring career in classic rock. This entry on our list of baby boomer classic rock jams from 1976 is still loved by many after all these years. And you’ll only have to listen to any classic rock radio station for a few minutes before this jam eventually comes on. “More Than A Feeling” peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 chart.

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