Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Rock Jams From 1977

The year 1977 was quite the banger when it came to classic rock, and just about every baby boomer with radio or turntable access got to enjoy some of the greatest music of the decade that very year. If you were young in 1977, I bet you still know the words to at least most of the following four classic rock jams by heart. Let’s get nostalgic!

“When I Need You” by Leo Sayer from ‘Endless Flight’

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Remember this soft rock hit by Leo Sayer? “When I Need You” is technically a cover of an Albert Hammond song from the previous year. Sayer’s version, however, was a smash international hit. It peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and several other mainstream charts.

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“Rich Girl” by Hall & Oates from ‘Bigger Than Both Of Us’

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“Rich Girl” was a pretty big deal for the duo Daryl Hall and John Oates. It was their first No. 1 hit on the Hot 100, and five more would follow. It was a bit of a career starter, one that is still loved by rock and soul fans to this day. “Rich Girl” also charted fairly well in Australia and Canada.

“Just The Way You Are” by Billy Joel from ‘The Stranger’

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This Billy Joel ballad was quite a hit back in 1977. A little bit soft rock, a little bit smooth jazz, “Just The Way You Are” is a sweet ode to Joel’s first wife and one of the most romantic songs of 1977. “Just the Way You Are” was a Top 10 hit across the board and earned Joel two Grammy Awards.

“Don’t Stop” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Rumours’

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“Don’t Stop” is one of several songs to hit the charts hard from Fleetwood Mac’s magnum opus Rumours. However, I think this song is just a little bit underrated, compared to singles like “Dreams” and “Go Your Own Way”. Written by Christine McVie, “Don’t Stop” was a No. 3 hit on the Hot 100 chart. If you’re a baby boomer with a love of folk rock, you definitely remember this classic from 1977, even if it isn’t as popular as the album’s other smash hits.

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